A better alternative, however, is to try out these 5 Nigerian foods experts recommend.
5 Nigerian foods you can trust to boost energy
Coffee and other energy drinks come to mind when we think of how to boost energy.
Whether you’re planning to become the next Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s next sports champion or you just want to become a gym rat until you achieve your body goals, one thing is sure, you need all the energy you can get to keep you going.
If you are going to accomplish that, then you might want to consider making amends to a few lifestyle choices, including your meals. Check out these 5 Nigerian foods that can improve your stamina and boost energy.
1) Sweet potatoes
Sweet potato isn’t just one of those carbs that simply provide the body with energy. It falls in the class of complex carbs that take time to digest in the body.
This means that energy is released slowly into your body, giving you a steady supply of energy all day long.
2) Yogurt
Yogurt contains simple sugar that provides the body with energy on the go, but it doesn’t stop at that. It’s also a rich source of protein, which helps to slow down digestion time and the release of sugar into your blood as well.
Tip: You can opt for Greek yogurt instead of the normal one. It contains even more protein.
3) Egg
The next time you feel so tired and want to kick off the feeling, try some boiled eggs.
Eggs are rich in amino acids, which are excellent for stimulating energy production and also revitalizing lost energy.
4) Beans
Beans may not be one of your favorite Nigerian meals but at least give it a chance to be one of your favorite energy-boosting meals. It is rich in protein, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which help to improve and sustain the energy supply in the body.
5) Oatmeal
Oat is rich in fiber, and like sweet potatoes, it also helps delay the process of digestion. It means your energy level gets to be sustained much longer.
Bonus food - Nuts
Nuts are rich in healthy fats, like omega-3 and omega-6 acids, that serve as energy boosters. They also contain a good amount of carbs and fiber to help sustain energy.
