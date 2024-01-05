ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods harder for Nigerians to buy now because of hyperinflation

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some things Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation?

What this means is that people cannot buy luxuries and are stuck with only necessities.

But speaking of necessities like food, here are some of them whose new prices are eating into the incomes of Nigerians.

Sardines are notoriously expensive
Sardines are notoriously expensive Pulse Nigeria

Sardines now cost between ₦500 to ₦1000. The most popular sardines, Titus are ₦700. Most people see these as unnecessarily expensive.

Jide said, "I used to buy packs of sardines. It doesn’t make sense now to buy just one."

Eggs
Eggs Pulse Ghana
One egg is ₦100 or more in many places in Nigeria, even though one sold for as low as ₦20 or ₦30 just a couple of years ago. Only the rich buy eggs now.

Those who love to eat foreign brands of cookies have to curb their appetite. Tobi says, "I love Maryland cookies, but now they cost as much as ₦800."

Indomie and egg. [allnigerianfoods]
Indomie and egg. [allnigerianfoods] Pulse Nigeria
Whether you are buying this already made brand of instant noodles called Indomie or you are cooking it yourself, you would most likely be spending more than you used to.

Jane buys Indomie from Indomie Cafe in Lagos, and she says it costs her over ₦3,000. Nowadays, one pack of the smallest Indomie onion flavour is ₦120.

Soft beans(tip garden)
Soft beans(tip garden) Degassing beans Pulse Live Kenya

Peter said, "When I go and buy a spoon of beans, one small spoon is now ₦100."

Beans are now outrageously expensive, and they used to be the meal for the poor. One akara is at ₦50, and it used to be ₦10. A small bowl of raw beans is now at ₦500.

Temi Iwalaiye

