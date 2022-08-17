RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 fascinating date ideas for art lovers

Authors:

Elizabeth Omo

Date night is only fun when you find an activity you and bae totally enjoy.

Art lovers
Art lovers

It’s a win-win. You both go back home excited and loving each other more than you did before the night started.

If you and your partner are into arts and everything artistic, here are a few date ideas you could explore to impress your spouse and create some memorable experiences with them.

A sip and paint event, as the name suggests, is an activity where everyone explores their inner creativity by painting a particular image over drinks. Let’s just say this is another opportunity to get drunk with bae while doing something you both really love.

You can either search for popular sip and paint events near you or create a private sip and paint activity just for you and your partner.

If you are looking for an activity or live performance that combines drama, music, and sometimes, dance, then stage play is your go-to. They’ll give you and bae something really nice to talk about even after the show is over.

Most cities have really lovely contemporary galleries, some of which are kind enough to open their doors to art lovers for a tour now and then.

You can find out which art galleries around you are open for gallery tours. An alternative to a gallery tour is a trip to any art museum.

If you are passionate about books, you can sign up for any book club around you, and participate in their book reading activities with your partner.

If you or your partner enjoy delivering or listening to spoken words, you can consider going for a poetry slam, which is usually hosted in a local cafe or park near you. You can easily find events online to attend.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.

