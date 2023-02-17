ADVERTISEMENT
5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

Over the years lots of paintings have gained popularity because of how captivating they are.

Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo da Vinci [Wikipedia]
There are some of them that are not just attracting attention just because they are captivating, but because they actually have hidden meanings or some unsolved mysteries. Here are five famous paintings that are in this category:

At first glance, The Creation of Adam by Mechelangelo depicts the moment when God created human life, as described in the Book of Genesis in the Bible. There is however, another meaning attached.

It is said that the shape of the drapery and angels surrounding God in this painting resembles that of a human brain and some have interpreted this to mean that God in this painting was actually giving Adam the gift of intellect.

Creation of Adam
The Last Supper by Leonado da Vinci has always been controversial. On closer look, an Italian musician in 20007 claimed to have found musical notes in the painting. These notes are hidden in the bread rolls and hands of the apostles and when played, results in a tuneful 40-second musical composition.

Creation of Adam
In 2006, an American artist John Nelson Shanks made a portrait of former U.S President Bill Clinton. At first glance, this painting is just a portrait of the former president standing beside a mantel in the Oval Office.

The artist however included in this painting a shadow from a lady’s dress - the same stained blue dress of Monica Lewinsky that became a symbol of the Clinton’s scandal during the 1990's.

Bill Clinton
The Madonna with Saint Giovannino, is another painting that has something ‘unusual’. Painted in the 15th century by Italian Renaissance artist Domenico Ghirlandaio, this painting shows Mary from the Bible praying over baby Jesus.

On closer look, there is a distinctly recognizable shape of a UFO, with a man in the background shielding his eyes to gaze up at it. It is said that at the time this painting was done, this little addition was based on the belief that alien life exists.

The Madonna
The popular da Vinci’s Mona Lisa which depicts a smiling La Gioconda at the Louvre in Paris has also had its own share of controversies especially with all the hidden messages and clues in it.

Some of them include the artist’s initials “LV” in her right eye, the number 72 marked in the arch of the bridge, theories that she was pregnant at the time of the painting and even another painting was discovered lurking beneath the surface of this popular piece.

