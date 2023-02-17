5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

1) The Creation of Adam - Michelangelo

At first glance, The Creation of Adam by Mechelangelo depicts the moment when God created human life, as described in the Book of Genesis in the Bible. There is however, another meaning attached.

It is said that the shape of the drapery and angels surrounding God in this painting resembles that of a human brain and some have interpreted this to mean that God in this painting was actually giving Adam the gift of intellect.

2) The Last Supper - Leonardo da Vinci

The Last Supper by Leonado da Vinci has always been controversial. On closer look, an Italian musician in 20007 claimed to have found musical notes in the painting. These notes are hidden in the bread rolls and hands of the apostles and when played, results in a tuneful 40-second musical composition.

3) Bill Clinton’s portrait by Nelson Shanks

In 2006, an American artist John Nelson Shanks made a portrait of former U.S President Bill Clinton. At first glance, this painting is just a portrait of the former president standing beside a mantel in the Oval Office.

The artist however included in this painting a shadow from a lady’s dress - the same stained blue dress of Monica Lewinsky that became a symbol of the Clinton’s scandal during the 1990's.

4) The Madonna with Saint Giovannino by Domenico Ghirlandaio

The Madonna with Saint Giovannino, is another painting that has something ‘unusual’. Painted in the 15th century by Italian Renaissance artist Domenico Ghirlandaio, this painting shows Mary from the Bible praying over baby Jesus.

On closer look, there is a distinctly recognizable shape of a UFO, with a man in the background shielding his eyes to gaze up at it. It is said that at the time this painting was done, this little addition was based on the belief that alien life exists.

5) Mona Lisa - Da Vinci

The popular da Vinci’s Mona Lisa which depicts a smiling La Gioconda at the Louvre in Paris has also had its own share of controversies especially with all the hidden messages and clues in it.