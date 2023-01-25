5 best countries in the world for women to live

1. Norway

Norway is one of the best countries for women to live in, and there is 100% financial inclusion for women. All the countries on this list have 100% financial inclusion. Women have 45.6% of parliamentary seats. There are zero discriminatory norms and zero violence against women. Women largely feel safe and there is only 4% of intimate partner violence.

2. Finland

Finland comes in at a close second, there is 96% to 100% financial inclusion for women in Finland, not to mention that women have 46% of parliamentary seats and there are only 1% discriminatory norms. There is zero organized violence against women and women feel safe. Intimate partner violence is only 8%.

3. Iceland

Women have a 64.2% employment rate in Iceland, making it one of the best places for women who work. They have no discriminatory laws or norms and women makeup 39% of their parliamentary seats, pretty low yes, but there is zero crime against women and only 3% intimate partner violence.

4. Denmark

Denmark has a 54% employment rate for women and 100% financial inclusion. Parliamentary seats are at 39%. There is no organized violence against women and the rate of intimate partner violence is 3%. There are just two discriminatory norms and zero laws that discriminate against women. Generally, the perception of safety among women is 79%.

5. Luxembourg

