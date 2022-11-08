RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 cultural myths about Pregnancy in Nigeria

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

When a Nigerian woman becomes pregnant, she is immediately bombarded with a huge list of dos and don'ts and many instructions to help the new mother carry the pregnancy safely.

Some of these instructions usually come from mothers who have gone through that path before.

There are a lot of superstitious beliefs and myths which have been passed down from generation to generation. Although Nigeria is home to many ethnicities, many of these beliefs are the same across cultures. Here are 3 of them:

It's a common belief that females take their mothers' beauty. In contrast, a pregnant lady can appreciate the baby boy growing inside her if she becomes more gorgeous during her pregnancy.

The reality is that many pregnant women experience fatigue and acne, especially in the first trimester, as a result of morning sickness, pregnancy hormones and an increasing baby bump. As a result, pregnant women are typically not looking as beautiful.

It's advised not to leave the house in the afternoon when it's particularly sunny since it's said that evil spirits are out hunting at that time and will take possession of your child.

According to popular belief, this is how stubborn children are bred. They advise you to secure a safety pin around your stomach with your underpants if you have to go out in the afternoon. The baby will be shielded from evil spirits by this pin.

Pregnant women are advised not to go out to see masquerades. If not, your baby will resemble the masquerade. Or even worse, it can cause your fetus to pass away.

This indicates that because you are pregnant, you are unable to attend carnivals and fanfares. It is still unknown how the masquerades will carry out the killing unless they flog you across your belly or even touch you.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

