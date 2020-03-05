101 unique gender neutral names for little one to prepare them for the gender fluid future

However, living in an age where gender stereotypes and even "genderless babies" can be tough. Fortunately, we've also come into an age where there's a solution: unique gender neutral names.

What are unique gender neutral names, and why do people use it?

Gender neutral names, otherwise known as unisex names, are names that can be given to both boys and girls. These names are becoming more and more common within developed, English-based countries.

Unique gender neutral names are names that aren't commonly used. Usually, the weirder and rarer ones aren't associated with one gender or the other - and so becomes unisex. Many of these names come from a variety of origins and are gradually becoming part of the English vocabulary daily.

Unique gender neutral names are usually first names which come from sources like:

other people's surnames reworded to become a first name

a name coming from nature (e.g. Lake, winter) or cities

names that come from virtues (hope, justice)

and made-up names or common names with changes with spelling.

There are several reasons why has become more popular for parents to give their little ones gender-neutral names. We live in an age where gender isn't a concrete concept anymore. Growing up, children who do end up exploring their sexuality and identifying themselves of a different gender won't have to face discrimination.

Furthermore, gender-neutral names are a way of empowering girls, such as by giving them names that give off the impression of masculinity. Gender-neutral names are also important in teaching boys with "female" names that girls aren't any lesser than them.

Overall, unique gender-neutral names are a step in the right direction to rid the world of gender stereotypes and sexist behaviour. And so if you want to equip your child with equal rights from the beginning, here are unique gender neutral names for you to consider.

Here are the list of 101 unique gender neutral names!

Unique Gender Neutral Names from A-E

Aarya, meaning "prayer" or "Goddess". Origin: Sanskrit. Addison, meaning "son of Adam". Origin Old English Alby, meaning "coming from Alba". Origin: English Angel, meaning "god's messenger". Origin: Greek. Arden, meaning "eden". Origin: Hebrew Arlo, meaning "fortified hill". Origin: Anglo Saxon. Arya, meaning "lion". Origin: Aramaic and Hebrew Ashton, meaning "ash tree town". Origin: English Aspen, meaning "aspen tree". Origin: English Aubrey, meaning "powerful elf:". Origin: French Avery, meaning "ruler of elves". Origin: French Bailey, meaning "law enforcer". Origin: Old French Blair, meaning "dweller on the plain". Origin: Scottish Brook, meaning "a tiny stream". Origin: Middle English Brooklyn, a combination of "Brook"and "-lyn", a common suffix. Origin: English Cameron, meaning "crooked nose". Origin: Scottish Carmen, meaning "song". Origin: Latin Cassidy, meaning "the curly haired one". Origin: Irish Celyn, meaning "Holly". Origin: Ireland, Gallic Cody, meaning "obliging". Origin: English Corey, meaning "dweller of the hollow" or "Raven". Origin: Gaelic. Dakota, meaning "friend". Origin: American Indian. Devon, meaning "defender". Origin: English Eden, meaning "paradise". Origin: Hebrew Eli, meaning "high" or "my God. Origin: Hebrew Ellery, meaning "from the elder tree island". Origin: German Emery, meaning "brave and powerful". Origin: English Erin, meaning "Ireland". Origin: Irish

Unique Gender Neutral Names from F-K

Fabian, meaning "bean grower". Origin: Latin Finley, meaning "fair hero". Origin: English version of Gallic names. Florian, meaning "blooming or flowering". Origin: Latin Flynn, meaning "Ruddy". Origin: Gallic Gray, meaning "of the grey". Origin: Old English. Hadley, meaning "from the heather covered meadow". Origin: English Harlow, meaning "one who dwells in a rocky or hilly area". Origin: Old English. Harper, meaning "harp player". Origin: Middle English. Hayden, meaning "from the hedged valley". Origin: Old English Hendrix, an extension of "Henry", which originated from German. Hero, meaning "a heroic warrior". Origin: Greek Hunter, meaning "a huntsman". Origin: English Indiana, meaning "land of the Indians". Origin: English Indigo, meaning "blue". Origin: Latin Jaidyn, meaning "God is Gracious. Origin: American Jasper, meaning "treasurer. Origin: Persian Jules, meaning "youthful". Origin: Latin Justice, meaning "Just one". Origin: French Kadin, meaning "a companion or friend". Origin: English Keegan, meaning "a descendant of Aodhagan". Origin: Irish. Kendall, meaning "of the royal valley". Origin: English Kris, meaning "carrier of Christ". Origin: Greek

Unique gender neutral names from L-S

Lane, meaning "a narrow country road". Origin: English Linden, meaning "Lime Tree". Origin: English London, meaning "fortress" or the capital city. Origin: English and Jewish Lonnie, meaning "noble and ready". Origin: German Lucian, meaning "bringer of light". Origin: French Lumi, meaning "snow". Origin: Finnish Marley, meaning "from the lake meadow". Origin: English Marlow, meaning "from the hill by the lake". Origin: English Mattie, meaning "strength in battle". Origin: German Micah, meaning "who is like god?". Origin: Hebrew Montana, meaning "mountainous". Origin: Latin Moriah, meaning "taught by god". Origin: Hebrew Nevada, meaning "snowy". Origin: Spanish Nicky, a short form Nicholas, which comes from the Greek Goddess of victory, Nike. Origin: English Nico, meaning "victorious people". Origin: English Oakley, meaning "from the oak-tree meadow". Origin: Old English Ocean, meaning "the sea". Origin: English Ode, meaning "rich". Origin: Teutonic Ore, meaning "man of the mountains" (derived from old Greek). Origin: Greek Paris, meaning "lover". Origin: Greek Peyton, meaning "from a small town". Origin: Old English Phoenix, meaning "reborn". Origin: Greek Piper, meaning "a pipe player". Origin: Middle English Presley, meaning "from the Priest's meadow". Origin: English Quinn, meaning "intelligence, wise". Origin: Irish Raphael, meaning "God has healed". Origin: Hebrew Reese, meaning "ardour". Origin: English Rory, meaning "red king". Origin: Irish Roux (pronounced ‘Roo’), meaning "little red one". Origin: French Rowan, meaning "of the tree". Origin: English Sage, meaning "wise". Origin: Latin Samar, meaning "evening conversation". Origin: Sanskrit Sidney, meaning "wide island: south of water". Origin: English Skylar, meaning "scholar. Origin:"Dutch Sloane, meaning ""a multitude of people / warriors". Origin: Irish, Gaelic Sparrow, meaning "small chirpy person". Origin: Middle English Storm, meaning "stormy weather". Origin: English Story, meaning "tale". Origin: American Sunny, meaning "bright and cheerful". Origin: English Sydney, meaning "wide meadow" or "from Saint Denis (a place)". Origin: French

Unique Gender Neutral names from U-Z

Umber, meaning "shade". Origin: French Val, meaning "strong". Origin: English Vesper, meaning "evening star and evening player". Origin: Latin Wilder, meaning "hunter". Origin: German Winter, meaning "rebirth of spring". Origin: Tuetonic Wyatt, meaning "guide". Origin: English Wynn or Wynne, meaning "fair or white". Origin: Welsh Xen, which is a variant representation of "zen". Origin: Japanese Xoan, meaning "God is good". Origin: Hebrew Yael, meaning "mountain goat". Origin: Hebrew Zion, meaning "a sign". Origin: Hebrew

