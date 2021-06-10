10 easy cocktails every Nigerian should know how to make

A non-alcoholic mixture of drinks is referred to as a mocktail, and in some cases, they share similar ingredients as cocktails, save for the alcoholic ones.

Cocktails are usually served in any standard bar, and can also be enjoyed in the comfort of one's home provided the ingredients are known.

So, are you an alcohol enthusiast who's always wanted to enjoy a nice cocktail from the comfort of your own home?

Here are 10 of some of the most popular cocktails in the world whose recipes you should know by heart.

Mojito:

Traditionally a Cuba drink, the mojito is a hugely popular cocktail and combines a mix of white rum, sugar (traditionally sugar cane juice), lime juice, sparkling water, and mint leaves. Get the mojito recipe here.

Margarita:

A citrusy cocktail, the margarita combines a mix of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice, often served with salt on the rim of the glass. Get the margarita recipehere.

Pina Colada:

The pina colada is the national drink of Puerto Rico and is a sweet cocktail mixing rum, coconut cream or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, and is usually served either blended or shaken with ice. Get the pina colada recipe here.

Martini:

Unarguably one of the most popular cocktails, the martini has various various such as the apple martini, dry martini and more. The standard martini is however made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist. Get the strawberry martini recipe here.

Daiquiri:

If you like your liquor sweetish, then the daiquiri is the way to go. This rum-based cocktail combines a mix of rum, citrus juice (typically lime) and sugar or any other sweetner. It also has other variations like the widely popular strawberry daiquiri. Get the frozen daiquiri recipe here.

Sex on the beach:

This cocktail has several variations, however according to the International Bartenders Association Official Cocktail recipe, its ingredients include vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice.

Cosmopolitan:

This cocktail is made up of vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed or sweetened lime juice.

Gin and tonic:

This is a a highball cocktail made with gin and tonic water poured over ice and garnished with a slice of lime. Get gin and tonic recipe here.

Screwdriver:

One of the easiest cocktails in existence, the screwdriver simply sees a mix of vodka and orange juice.

Long Island Iced Tea: