10 Best cities for family vacations

People travel for several reasons, whether it's cultural experiences, beaches, food, landscape, outdoor activities, and uniqueness. However, we have sort out these family-friendly locations to help you make the most of your trip and make beautiful memories with your loved ones.

So before making any decision, here are some fantastic places you should consider.

Best Cities for Family Vacations

10. Iceland

Iceland is known for its spectacular views and beauty. In 2019, Iceland was tagged the safest country in the world because of its relatively low crime rate, and it's also considered one of the safest countries to visit. There is a long list of things to do, including horseback riding, rafts, glacier walks, etc. So if you are big on security and scenery, Iceland should be your consideration. You don't need to worry about your safety.

9. Cape Town, South Africa

If you are an avid traveller, you'll likely want to experience a wildlife Safari in the second most populous city in South Africa. To watch wild animals gallivant in their natural habitat is a surreal experience. The city will also introduce your family to different cultures as well as stunning vistas. Cape Town is an attractive choice for a family.

8. Greece

Known as the ancient city, there are an array of things to love about Greece, like the historic buildings, mild weather, and food. Above all, it's a kid-friendly country that prioritizes children, making it a good choice for parents.

7. Florida, USA

There's so much to do in Florida. It's perfect for family trips because of the different exciting things to do, especially since one of the most popular spots is Disney, Orlando, where you'll be treated to different theme parks. You can switch things up with nature and adventures like hot air balloons and zip lining. Rest assured you won't be bored in Florida.

6. Lagos, Nigeria

The centre of excellence can be considered one of the most wonderful cities in Nigeria; there's nothing you need that you won't find from its plethora of beaches to restaurants, hotels, and fun parks. There's something for everyone in Lagos.

5. Sydney, Australia

Whether it’s the isolated beaches or the great outbacks, Australia should be on your list. But for the best Australian cultures and beaches, Sydney tops the list. It is endowed with coastal walks, fantastic museums, and wildlife experiences, balancing adventures with cultural experiences.

4. The Bahamas

A beautiful place to visit if you choose the Caribbean, not just for its vast deep waters but for its diverse resorts. The Bahamas is on the top list of family destinations because there's always something for everyone, from budget trips to luxurious experiences.

3. Florence, Italy

It's a top family choice because of its art, landmark, colosseum, and magnificent mountains. Your kids will love the pizza and the pasta, and there's a gladiator school for them to learn new skills. You can also learn a thing or two about the famous Michelangelo and his works.

2. Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is known as one of the best resort cities in Mexico. You can find luxury lodges and relaxed and eco-conscious settings. In addition, you can get private paradises and beaches with personalized services. Because of this, Tulum is highly recommended as a honeymoon destination.

1. Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand is generally full of rich landscapes, vibrant cultures, coastlines, and blue lagoons. That's what makes it a popular city among tourists. But Bangkok hits the mark. It is Thailand's capital and also the largest city in the country. Bangkok buzzes with activities from high-rise buildings to ancient temples. The food is delicious, fantastic nightlife, and shopping is cheap - which works if you are working on a budget.

Bottom line

Whether you’re going on a family trip or annual leave vacation, travelling requires planning. And an essential part of planning is having travel insurance. Unexpected occurrences can happen, and we cannot possibly have everything under control—but with travel insurance comes more peace of mind.

At Leadway Assurance, our all-inclusive travel insurance covers your unexpected expenses when you travel whether for holidays or business purposes. Ready to get started and select a plan that’s right for you? Check out our travel insurance plans, and get to enjoy travel benefits with a million other Nigerians.

---