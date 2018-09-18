Pulse.ng logo
This man rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria

A recent trend is seeing many riding their bicycles around Africa. This Moroccan chose to ride through to Abuja.

Meet the man that rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria.

In February, it was reported that Huang Shuang, a Chinese female cyclist, rode her bicycle from Morocco to Lagos within five months. Her experience in her country motivated her to begin global cycling in America where she covered about 5,500 km in two months.

This trend is apparently becoming popular. Sani Musa Saminaka, a Nigerian on Facebook, posted photos of a Moroccan man who is reportedly riding his bike from Morocco to the nation's capital, Abuja. The cyclist was spotted at Shanga local government area in Kebbi state.

According to the reports, the man who is a Muslim, said he wants to tour Nigeria and take pictures after hearing so much about the country. He excitedly stood to take pictures with the villagers as they wished him well on his journey.

Thinking about cycling in Nigeria, join a cycling club and cross it off your bucketlist.

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

