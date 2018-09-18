This man rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria

news

Meet the man that rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria.

In February, it was reported that Huang Shuang, a Chinese female cyclist, rode her bicycle from Morocco to Lagos within five months. Her experience in her country motivated her to begin global cycling in America where she covered about 5,500 km in two months.

This trend is apparently becoming popular. Sani Musa Saminaka, a Nigerian on Facebook, posted photos of a Moroccan man who is reportedly riding his bike from Morocco to the nation's capital, Abuja. The cyclist was spotted at Shanga local government area in Kebbi state.

According to the reports, the man who is a Muslim, said he wants to tour Nigeria and take pictures after hearing so much about the country. He excitedly stood to take pictures with the villagers as they wished him well on his journey.