Teju Cole joins Harvard to teach creative writing

Teju Cole 'Open City' author joins Harvard to teach creative writing

Teju Cole joins Harvard to teach creative writing play Cole, who was a member of the faculty at the Bard College, has joined Harvard as a faculty member in the varsity's Department of English. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Award winning writer, Teju Cole has joined Harvard University.

According to a report by Brittle, Cole joined the university’s Department of English as the Gore Vidal Professor of the Practice of Creative Writing.

Cole, who was a member of the faculty at the Bard College, has joined Harvard as a faculty member in the varsity's Department of English.

Teju Cole's academic achievements

According to the page dedicated to him on the Harvard's website, Cole’s academic qualifications include a B.A. from Kalamazoo College in 1996; a M.A. from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in 2000; and a M. Phil. from Columbia University in 2006. Cole is also a photography critic of The New York Times Magazine.

Teju Cole's duty at Havard

Currently, Cole's working schedules at Harvard will be 'by appointment.'

His interests include “Fiction writing. Literary Criticism. Photography Criticism.” And then his four books: “Blind Spot (2017), Known and Strange Things (2016), Every Day is for the Thief (2007/ 2014), Open City (2011).”

