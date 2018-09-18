Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up

Superstitions Popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up

Many Nigerians grew up hearing about these superstitions, which were mostly told to dissuade children from bad habits.

  • Published:
Popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up play

Popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up

(Nigerian Tribune)

Superstitions about life in general is quite common in Nigeria. Here are just a few popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up.

There are many superstitious beliefs and myths in Nigeria — myths about places, food, culture — that could cause new traditions to be born. A superstition is a belief in supernatural causality that can be linked to a fear of the unknown. Myths are usually created by elders to dissuade people from a particular act.

Most Nigerians are familiar with these myths about food.

1. A very popular myth all over the country is that if you swallow seeds from a fruit, a tree will grow on your head or in your stomach.

2. In Igboland, if you see a conjoined set of plantain fingers, you are expected to separate them behind your back. If you separate them before your eyes, it is believed that you will birth a set of conjoined twins.

play

 

3. Standing while eating is highly discouraged in Nigeria. It is believed that if one eats standing, the food will go all the way to the legs and if you eat standing by the door, you won't get filled.

4. Grasscutter meat is rumoured to cause prolonged labour.

5. Though snail meat is rich in vitamins and protein, it has been stigmatized in Nigeria. One myth is that if you eat snail meat while pregnant, your child will drool too much. Another is that eating snail meat draws back your destiny or causes you to be sluggish in life.

6. Picking up your food after it has fallen to the ground has been discouraged by elders, who say that it is better to leave it there because the devil has touched it.

7. Who didn't hear that eating beans makes you grow taller?

8. Young girls starting their periods are told not to eat sugar as it causes menstrual cramps. Some regard this as a myth but some argue that the release of prostaglandin (which causes cramps) when blood sugar is high makes this claim true.

9. Parents will tell their children that if they are given too many pieces of meat and eggs during a meal, it will make the child turn into a thief in the future. Pure myth.

10. Another thing parents will tell their kids to keep them from having poor eating habits is that they should keep the meat till the end of the meal, else it indicates gluttony.

11. Coconut water has so many health benefits. However, one myth that has been spread is that drinking coconut water will make you dumb.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy living What should be the first drink you should have in the...bullet
2 Go Vegan 5 simple Nigerian vegetarian foods you can trybullet
3 For The Love Of Juice Step by step guide to being a juicing probullet

Related Articles

Tradition 5 myths you will only hear in Nigeria
Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountain
Beliefs and Traditions 10 funny superstitious beliefs every Nigerian has heard
Africa Horrifying myths and legends from across the continent
Old wives' tales 5 myths on how to predict if you're having a boy or a girl from all over the world
Health Benefits Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Travel, Arts & Culture

This man rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria
Trending This man rode his bicycle from Morocco to Nigeria
The Wodaabe tribe and their wife-stealing festival
Steal-Yo-Girl The Wodaabe tribe of Niger have an annual wife-stealing festival
Amasunzu: Rwandan Hairstyles
Amasunzu Let's revisit these traditional Rwandan hairstyles from over 100 years ago
MCM: Eromo Egbejule
#MCM Journalist and storyteller, Eromo Egbejule, is our Man Crush this Monday!