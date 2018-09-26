news

Our Woman Crush is 20-year-old philanthropist Wadi Ben-Hirki.

Wadi Ben-Hirki is the founder of Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation, which she created when she was only 17 years, to impact the lives of the less privileged, marginalised and disadvantaged through humanitarianism and activism.

Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation is mostly focused in Northern Nigeria due to the insurgency in that part of the country and due to the fact that illiteracy and poverty rates are highest in Northern Nigeria.

The charity organisation is running many campaigns in mostly Northern Nigeria: #Street2School, #GirlsNotWives, #EveryChildIsYourChild, #RescueMakoko, SapphireByWBHF and #LITMOW (Love In The Midst Of War.)

Wadi is also a ONE Campaign Champion, focusing on the #GirlsCount campaign, which advocates for the education of the 130 million out-of-school girls around the world.

Though she has faced challenges such as insufficient funds and lack of access to some victims living in areas that have been greatly affected by terrorist attacks, she has been able to reach approximately 500 people through her peace campaigns.

She has a membership in the Association of Women’s Rights in Development; was one of the selected Youths to participate in the African Union Regional Youth Consultation on human rights (August 2016); won the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Choice Philanthropist of the Year (2015 & 2016); and received the Covenant University humanitarian of the year 2016.

Wadi was also the selected Nigerian leader who led the Canadian High Commissioner in Nigeria, H.E. Christopher Thornley, in the #SheCANLead campaign to show the abilities of an educated and empowered young girl and the need for every girl to have access to quality education.

She was also selected to serve on the African Leadership Institute Youth Advisory Board and a Special Guest (from Africa) at the Y20 Summit Argentina 2018.

She hopes to see the foundation being recognised as an international charity organisation, that provides aid, not just to disadvantaged kids in Nigeria, but to kids across the globe.