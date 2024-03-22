What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

But what does it truly mean to be a feminist in today's world, especially in a culturally rich and diverse country like Nigeria?

Being a feminist in today’s world transcends the historical clamour for women’s right to vote or the 20th-century demands for gender equality in the workplace. It’s about challenging the deeply rooted patriarchal norms that still dictate how many live their lives in Nigeria and beyond. It's about dismantling the barriers that women and girls face in education, healthcare, and political representation.

Feminism today is as much about equal pay as it is about respect, autonomy, and the right to make choices free from societal and cultural pressures.

In Nigeria, being a feminist means having to grapple with a constant stream of misunderstandings about their beliefs. Some see feminism as a Western import, irrelevant to the African context, or worse, as a threat to traditional family values. Yet, at its core, feminism in Nigeria is a reflection of resilience and strength.

It’s about women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, who fought for women's rights and Nigerian independence, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who’s challenging us to think differently about gender and equality.

It's about the young Nigerian adults, irrespective of gender, who are advocating for a society where no one is limited by preconceived gender roles.

To be a feminist today is to be part of a global conversation that acknowledges the diversity of women’s experiences. It’s to understand that the challenges faced by women in urban Lagos differ from those in rural Sokoto and that feminism must adapt to address these contexts. It’s about intersectionality – a term coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw – recognising that gender intersects with other social categorisations like race, class, and sexuality, affecting people's experiences of oppression and privilege.

Being a feminist in today's Nigeria means advocating for the rights of all women and girls, including those who are left out of mainstream feminist discussions. It's about fighting for the rights of the girl child in northern Nigeria to have the same educational opportunities as her male counterparts. It's about standing against gender-based violence, which remains rampant, and pushing for laws and policies that protect women and girls from harm.

Feminism today is also about challenging the status quo and daring to imagine a world where gender does not determine one's fate. It's about celebrating achievements, both big and small, towards gender equality while also recognising the long road ahead. It's a call to men and boys to be allies, understanding that gender equality benefits everyone by creating a fairer, more just society.

In essence, being a feminist in today's world means being a part of a movement that is dynamic and evolving. It's about having difficult conversations, challenging traditional narratives, and advocating for change. It's about empowerment and giving a voice to the voiceless. It's about love, respect, and equality. And above all, it’s about understanding that feminism is not a battle of the sexes but a battle for equality, where everyone has a role to play.

To be a feminist is to be part of this transformative journey, to stand for something greater than oneself. It’s a commitment to building a world where gender equality is not just an ideal but a reality. For young Nigerian adults, embracing feminism is embracing a future where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.