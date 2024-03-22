ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

Anna Ajayi

The word 'feminism' is interpreted in many different ways. Some people feel strongly about it, some are confused, and others are curious.

Feminism in Nigeria [TheGuardian]
Feminism in Nigeria [TheGuardian]

Today's feminist wave is riding on the digital age's back, making its presence felt from Twitter trends to Instagram stories, calling for equality and justice.

Recommended articles

But what does it truly mean to be a feminist in today's world, especially in a culturally rich and diverse country like Nigeria?

Being a feminist in today’s world transcends the historical clamour for women’s right to vote or the 20th-century demands for gender equality in the workplace. It’s about challenging the deeply rooted patriarchal norms that still dictate how many live their lives in Nigeria and beyond. It's about dismantling the barriers that women and girls face in education, healthcare, and political representation.

Feminism is about dismantling the barriers that women and girls face [HeinrichBoll]
Feminism is about dismantling the barriers that women and girls face [HeinrichBoll] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Feminism today is as much about equal pay as it is about respect, autonomy, and the right to make choices free from societal and cultural pressures.

In Nigeria, being a feminist means having to grapple with a constant stream of misunderstandings about their beliefs. Some see feminism as a Western import, irrelevant to the African context, or worse, as a threat to traditional family values. Yet, at its core, feminism in Nigeria is a reflection of resilience and strength.

It’s about women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, who fought for women's rights and Nigerian independence, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who’s challenging us to think differently about gender and equality.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti fought for women's rights and Nigerian independence [X.com]
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti fought for women's rights and Nigerian independence [X.com] Pulse Nigeria

It's about the young Nigerian adults, irrespective of gender, who are advocating for a society where no one is limited by preconceived gender roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be a feminist today is to be part of a global conversation that acknowledges the diversity of women’s experiences. It’s to understand that the challenges faced by women in urban Lagos differ from those in rural Sokoto and that feminism must adapt to address these contexts. It’s about intersectionality – a term coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw – recognising that gender intersects with other social categorisations like race, class, and sexuality, affecting people's experiences of oppression and privilege.

Being a feminist in today's Nigeria means advocating for the rights of all women and girls, including those who are left out of mainstream feminist discussions. It's about fighting for the rights of the girl child in northern Nigeria to have the same educational opportunities as her male counterparts. It's about standing against gender-based violence, which remains rampant, and pushing for laws and policies that protect women and girls from harm.

Feminism today is also about challenging the status quo and daring to imagine a world where gender does not determine one's fate. It's about celebrating achievements, both big and small, towards gender equality while also recognising the long road ahead. It's a call to men and boys to be allies, understanding that gender equality benefits everyone by creating a fairer, more just society.

Feminism today is also about challenging the status quo [CNN]
Feminism today is also about challenging the status quo [CNN] Pulse Nigeria

In essence, being a feminist in today's world means being a part of a movement that is dynamic and evolving. It's about having difficult conversations, challenging traditional narratives, and advocating for change. It's about empowerment and giving a voice to the voiceless. It's about love, respect, and equality. And above all, it’s about understanding that feminism is not a battle of the sexes but a battle for equality, where everyone has a role to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be a feminist is to be part of this transformative journey, to stand for something greater than oneself. It’s a commitment to building a world where gender equality is not just an ideal but a reality. For young Nigerian adults, embracing feminism is embracing a future where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 5 most expensive things in the world

The 5 most expensive things in the world

5 positions to avoid if you want a bigger butt

5 positions to avoid if you want a bigger butt

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

Dating as a virgin: How to avoid the pitfalls and deal with its difficulties

Dating as a virgin: How to avoid the pitfalls and deal with its difficulties

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

4 signs you are consuming oily foods a bit too much

4 signs you are consuming oily foods a bit too much

How to check your Union Bank account balance

How to check your Union Bank account balance

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

'My husband left me for his young mistress, but I still want him back at home'

'My husband left me for his young mistress, but I still want him back at home'

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships