Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots
Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye have all worn these red boots, but who wore it best?
Styling these boots isn't the easiest thing to do, but these stylish Gen Z Nigerians have taken a go at it. Here’s how they did.
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr wore the boots twice.
The styling each time was the same: baggy pants, a crop top and a jacket. She looked young, hip and very Gen Z, but that styling is a bit repetitive.
Enioluwa
We loved how Enioluwa stretched out his creativity with the boots. Enioluwa styled these boots in nine ways. While we liked some of his looks, we didn’t like others.
Wisdom Kaye
What we love about Wisdom’s styling of these boots is he wore baggy pants and shorts which de-emphasize how big the boots are. Plus, the coats add flare to the look.
We think Wisdom wore it best, what do you think?
