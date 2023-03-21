Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

Styling these boots isn't the easiest thing to do, but these stylish Gen Z Nigerians have taken a go at it. Here’s how they did.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr wore the boots twice.

The styling each time was the same: baggy pants, a crop top and a jacket. She looked young, hip and very Gen Z, but that styling is a bit repetitive.

Enioluwa

We loved how Enioluwa stretched out his creativity with the boots. Enioluwa styled these boots in nine ways. While we liked some of his looks, we didn’t like others.

Wisdom Kaye

What we love about Wisdom’s styling of these boots is he wore baggy pants and shorts which de-emphasize how big the boots are. Plus, the coats add flare to the look.

