Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with red mschf boots
Eniola styled the red mschf boots in 9 ways. Here’s our rating.
Influencer, Eniola styled the boots in nine ways and we will be breaking down these looks.
Look 1
The first look was a sort of date night look - he was holding red flowers. It was an all-black suit with feathers at the sleeves. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want my date in that outfit, but it’s a fun look I can see on the red carpet.
Look 2
Eni wore camo pants, a see-through shirt and a coat. Strangely, I don’t hate the outfit; in fact, I like it. It is very Gen Z. I could see a celebrity wearing this on the red carpet.
Look 3
Spandex shorts, a varsity jacket, white socks and a baseball hat. I would have loved the look, I wanted to but, no, too much going on.
Look 4
This is my least favourite look. Was he wearing slacks? The outfit just felt like nightwear over a hoodie, very underwhelming.
Look 5
The agbada and the boots made sense together. Loved the colour contrast of the rich blue and bright red.
Look 6
He almost slayed the look, but he should have ditched the polo shirt and won a sheer or lighter shirt instead.
Look 7
Love the blue and red combination, he really has to stop tucking in the boots, the solution is wearing wide-legged trousers.
Look 8
Finally, wide-legged jeans pants, I liked this look.
Look 9
White and red is a good combination, but the tucked-in boots again almost worked.
These boots are difficult to style, not to mention that not everyone likes them, we give him an E for effort.
