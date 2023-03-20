Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with red mschf boots

Influencer, Eniola styled the boots in nine ways and we will be breaking down these looks.

Look 1

Pulse Nigeria

The first look was a sort of date night look - he was holding red flowers. It was an all-black suit with feathers at the sleeves. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want my date in that outfit, but it’s a fun look I can see on the red carpet.

Look 2

Pulse Nigeria

Eni wore camo pants, a see-through shirt and a coat. Strangely, I don’t hate the outfit; in fact, I like it. It is very Gen Z. I could see a celebrity wearing this on the red carpet.

Look 3

Pulse Nigeria

Spandex shorts, a varsity jacket, white socks and a baseball hat. I would have loved the look, I wanted to but, no, too much going on.

Look 4

Pulse Nigeria

This is my least favourite look. Was he wearing slacks? The outfit just felt like nightwear over a hoodie, very underwhelming.

Look 5

Pulse Nigeria

The agbada and the boots made sense together. Loved the colour contrast of the rich blue and bright red.

Look 6

Pulse Nigeria

He almost slayed the look, but he should have ditched the polo shirt and won a sheer or lighter shirt instead.

Look 7

Pulse Nigeria

Love the blue and red combination, he really has to stop tucking in the boots, the solution is wearing wide-legged trousers.

See Wisdom Kaye’s styling of the same boots.

Look 8

Pulse Nigeria

Finally, wide-legged jeans pants, I liked this look.

Look 9

Pulse Nigeria

White and red is a good combination, but the tucked-in boots again almost worked.