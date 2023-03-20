ADVERTISEMENT
Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with red mschf boots

Temi Iwalaiye

Eniola styled the red mschf boots in 9 ways. Here’s our rating.

Look 1
Influencer, Eniola styled the boots in nine ways and we will be breaking down these looks.

Look 2
The first look was a sort of date night look - he was holding red flowers. It was an all-black suit with feathers at the sleeves. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want my date in that outfit, but it’s a fun look I can see on the red carpet.

Look 3
Eni wore camo pants, a see-through shirt and a coat. Strangely, I don’t hate the outfit; in fact, I like it. It is very Gen Z. I could see a celebrity wearing this on the red carpet.

Look 4
Spandex shorts, a varsity jacket, white socks and a baseball hat. I would have loved the look, I wanted to but, no, too much going on.

Look 5
This is my least favourite look. Was he wearing slacks? The outfit just felt like nightwear over a hoodie, very underwhelming.

Look 6
The agbada and the boots made sense together. Loved the colour contrast of the rich blue and bright red.

Look 7
He almost slayed the look, but he should have ditched the polo shirt and won a sheer or lighter shirt instead.

Look 8
Love the blue and red combination, he really has to stop tucking in the boots, the solution is wearing wide-legged trousers.

See Wisdom Kaye’s styling of the same boots.

Look 9
Finally, wide-legged jeans pants, I liked this look.

Look 9 [Instagram/mschf]
White and red is a good combination, but the tucked-in boots again almost worked.

These boots are difficult to style, not to mention that not everyone likes them, we give him an E for effort.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

