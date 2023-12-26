Top 7 fashion trends of 2023

This year, the 70s and 80s made a triumphant comeback, with tried-and-true favourites coming back onto the scene alongside some holdovers from 2022.

Let's get into the top trends that ruled the runways (and the streets) in 2023:

7. Flared trousers

Remember bell bottoms dominating the 70s and 80s? Well, they came back this year. Afrobeats star, Asake, embraced this trend with particular enthusiasm, rocking baggy flared trousers like nobody's business.

Many ladies paired crop tops with flared jeans, while some men even wore flared trousers with their kaftans and suits.

6. Crocs

In 2022, Crocs reigned supreme as the go-to footwear, and they continued their reign this year.

We saw them everywhere, paired with virtually everything. From the gym to the office and even the occasional church service, Crocs were unstoppable, but we can’t blame them. Who can resist their effortless comfort?

5. Cargo pants

These military-style pants with multiple pockets exploded in popularity this year. From Beyonce and Yvonne Godswill to everyday fashionistas, everyone seemed to get a pair.

Cargo pants have slowly but surely won everyone over, especially when paired with sneakers or heels and crop tops.

4. Loafers

Pulse Nigeria

Previously a fashion faux pas, men and women ditched full shoes that cover the heels to embrace the ever-comfortable loafers and wore them on everything, including suits which in my opinion is taking it a little too far.

3. Bubus

Opulent tye and dye, batik, and satin fabrics defined the resurgence of the rich aunty bubus. Celebrities and Instagram influencers alike showcased this rich aunty fashion, reminding us of its timeless yet comfortable elegance.

2. Knitted outfits

Inspired by creative X (formerly Twitter) knitting influencers and designers, knitted outfits had a major boom. From sweaters to dresses to hats (like Odumodublvck's Okpu Agu's cap) and scarves, intricately-made knitted outfits captured the hearts of fashionistas everywhere.

1. Crop tops

From long-sleeved to bare-armed to short crop tops way above the navel to longer ones just on the navel, crop tops dominated street style.

Ayra Starr provided much-needed crop top inspiration, and even Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was spotted rocking the trend. It's no wonder these versatile pieces are everywhere; they perfectly complement both flared trousers and cargo pants.