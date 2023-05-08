The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in a gown made by Nigerian designer

Temi Iwalaiye

Tiwa Savage dazzled in an outfit made by a Nigerian designer at the King Charles Coronation concert in Windsor.

Tiwa Savage at the Coronation concert [Gettyimages]
Tiwa Savage at the Coronation concert [Gettyimages]

Recommended articles

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and as part of the celebration, a concert was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Tiwa Savage performing at the coronation concert [BBC]
Tiwa Savage performing at the coronation concert [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

For the momentous occasion, Tiwa teased on her Instagram stories by asking her followers what she would be wearing. Many people chose a Nigerian designer with the eponymous label, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Lanre reposted the story. So, we can safely assume that she made the outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage at the coronation concert [Gettyimages]
Tiwa Savage at the coronation concert [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

It was so lovely gown that for such a historic occasion. The fact that she wore a Nigerian designer and a green gown - obviously showcasing the Nigerian flag which is green and white shows her pride in the Nigerian culture.

The off-shoulder tube gown had a ruffle by the side and a beautiful train. She looked simply angelic in that gown. Her makeup was minimal and she wore a long curly wig.

Tiwa Savage made Nigeria proud in her choice of music and outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now

9 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now

How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation

How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in a gown made by Nigerian designer

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in a gown made by Nigerian designer

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Britain's new king is Charles III, but who were the other 2 Charles?

Britain's new king is Charles III, but who were the other 2 Charles?

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Tems successfully created a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala