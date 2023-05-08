Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in a gown made by Nigerian designer

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and as part of the celebration, a concert was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Pulse Nigeria

For the momentous occasion, Tiwa teased on her Instagram stories by asking her followers what she would be wearing. Many people chose a Nigerian designer with the eponymous label, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Lanre reposted the story. So, we can safely assume that she made the outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

It was so lovely gown that for such a historic occasion. The fact that she wore a Nigerian designer and a green gown - obviously showcasing the Nigerian flag which is green and white shows her pride in the Nigerian culture.

The off-shoulder tube gown had a ruffle by the side and a beautiful train. She looked simply angelic in that gown. Her makeup was minimal and she wore a long curly wig.