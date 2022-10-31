RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The gist of what happened at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Wondering what goes on at Lagos Fashion Week? We have the gist.

Here's what happened at Lagos Fashion week [Instagram]
Hey guys, so Heineken’s Lagos Fashion Week just concluded last week, and it was a blast. A big shout out to the team who organized it every year. They put in the work for months and have a week of executing their plans flawlessly, so kudos!

Here’s how it went.

Even though many style influencers like Denola Grey, Akin Faminu, Style Connoisseur and Kaylah Oniwo came through dripping.

There were so many tacky outfits outside the tent, sometimes it looked as if young people wanted to wow us without thinking about aesthetics and functionality. You can create a sensational look without looking like a mess.

I have never seen so many short models ever. It was a little bit shocking, but as a short woman myself, I was proud that we were represented, but plus-size women were not represented so much. Very few brands, Elie Kwame being one of them, had plus-sized models.

Then, what is a fashion show without a model falling? some models faced difficulty when walking in heels and staggered on the runway, and some others struggled with a piece of clothing falling off while walking the runway - it’s all part of fashion week.

Davido himself was at LFW 2022, how amazing! We also spotted media presenter Stephanie Coker, Denrele Edun and a whole lot of Big Brother Naija alumni, White Money, Cross were at Lagos Fashion Week. Saskay, Groovy, Dotun and Allysyn walked the runway. Mavin’s Magixx and Boy Spyce were also models.

Typically, during this time in the fashion season, we ought to see more resort collections. While some designers stuck to the theme, others didn’t - that’s fine. There was just a lack of coherence, one designer would come out in resort wear, and another would be exhibiting evening gowns.

But it wasn’t such a big problem, it just meant designers had a chance to showcase a variety of designs and our eyes were getting fed with excellent designs.

Few designers stood out. Subsequently, we would be writing about the top 5 designers from Lagos week, so be on the lookout for that.

Tata for now. See your next year.

