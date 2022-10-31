The gist of what happened at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Here’s how it went.

The street fashion

Even though many style influencers like Denola Grey, Akin Faminu, Style Connoisseur and Kaylah Oniwo came through dripping.

There were so many tacky outfits outside the tent, sometimes it looked as if young people wanted to wow us without thinking about aesthetics and functionality. You can create a sensational look without looking like a mess.

The models

I have never seen so many short models ever. It was a little bit shocking, but as a short woman myself, I was proud that we were represented, but plus-size women were not represented so much. Very few brands, Elie Kwame being one of them, had plus-sized models.

Then, what is a fashion show without a model falling? some models faced difficulty when walking in heels and staggered on the runway, and some others struggled with a piece of clothing falling off while walking the runway - it’s all part of fashion week.

The celebrities

Davido himself was at LFW 2022, how amazing! We also spotted media presenter Stephanie Coker, Denrele Edun and a whole lot of Big Brother Naija alumni, White Money, Cross were at Lagos Fashion Week. Saskay, Groovy, Dotun and Allysyn walked the runway. Mavin’s Magixx and Boy Spyce were also models.

The fashion

Typically, during this time in the fashion season, we ought to see more resort collections. While some designers stuck to the theme, others didn’t - that’s fine. There was just a lack of coherence, one designer would come out in resort wear, and another would be exhibiting evening gowns.

But it wasn’t such a big problem, it just meant designers had a chance to showcase a variety of designs and our eyes were getting fed with excellent designs.

Few designers stood out. Subsequently, we would be writing about the top 5 designers from Lagos week, so be on the lookout for that.