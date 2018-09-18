Pulse.ng logo
The best dressed stars from the 70th edition of the Emmy's

The Emmy's, the only awards show honouring the best in prime-time US television, returns for its 70th edition and here are our red carpet favourites.

Issa Rae arriving at the 70th edition of the Emmy's play

Issa Rae arriving at the 70th edition of the Emmy's

Award season isn't over and this time, it's time for daytime television to collect its accolades. The Emmy's, the only awards show honouring the best in prime-time US television, returns and here are the best dressed stars from the 70th edition of the Emmy's.

Holding tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, the ceremony will be hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost.

According to The Verge:

Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” will take over hosting duties this year. It’s the first time either of them has hosted the show before. Much like with the Oscars and Golden Globes earlier this year, anticipation for the show has revolved around how and whether the hosts will address contentious current events that have touched the entertainment industry. The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements are likely to be part of the conversation, along with the current state of American politics.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” led the pack with 22 nods, the most for any series. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” trailed close behind with 21 each. FX’s “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” drew the most nominations for a limited series with 18 nods, while fellow FX title “Atlanta” was the most nominated comedy series at 16. Netflix surpassed HBO as the most nominated network or platform with 112 nominations to the premium cablers’

Whilst most eyes are on the nominees list, w e are keeping our eyes peeled on the red carpet for all the style action. We are expecting big things from some of our favourite stars of the silver screen.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars from the red carpet!

