The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

This week on Instagram, some pictures from Nigerian celebrities blew our minds away.

Osas Ighodaro {instagram/osasighodaro}
This is a count down of the most beautiful pictures of Nigerian celebrities on instagram this week.

This delectable actor was stunning in makeup by Adella Makeup, hair styling by Sbyoume. The naturally beautiful actor's makeup looked more stunning with yellow eye shadow lining her eyes.

It was Tonto Dike's birthday this week and she pulled out all the stomps and looked like a snack. Her styling was done by Tolu bally and make up by Bibyonce.

Her melanin was popping. Jemima Osunde looked like a chocolate delight in makeup Zainab Azeez Beauty and hair by NuEye .

Chioma was the perfect wedding guest in an outfit by House of Doxa and shoes by Alexandra Wang.

Funke Akindele looked perfect in a mustard suit. Her make up was done to perfection by Bimpe Onakoya and she was styled by Medlin Boss.

Inidima looks like melanin dream in makeup by rise and flam beauty and a silk grown with the prints of spring.

Like the black swan with a dark eyeliner, Temi looks like an absolute delight.

Yemi Alade looked cute in a black ensemble by Lanre da Silva and makeup by Bregha.

