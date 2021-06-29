Style Inspiration: 5 times Wathoni Anyansi wore the perfect outfit

Her petite frame makes the outfit with exaggerated sleeves look like high fashion.

Here are 5 of her outfits we absolutely adore.

High Fashion Wathoni

Wathoni is like a model from Paris, wearing a yellow and white jumpsuit from Lady Beellionaire and the perfect dark shades.

Ruched to perfection

Wearing a little navy blue and pink number from Lady beellioniare, Wathoni's was cute and elegant.

Perfect in peplum

High fashion statement, the silk shirt is worn backwards on a peplum gown. Way to go Lady Beellionaire!

Lace and a crop top

High waisted pants look nice on Wathoni because of her body shape. Thin waist, moderate hips. What makes this look interesting is the origami earrings, minimal jewellery and puffy sleeves.

Gangsta Wathoni