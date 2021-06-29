RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times Wathoni Anyansi wore the perfect outfit

Temi Iwalaiye

Wathoni Anyansi has proclaimed herself a drip queen.

Wathoni Anyansi {instagram/wathonianyansi}
Wathoni Anyansi {instagram/wathonianyansi}

Former Big Brother Naija Housemates Wathoni Anyansi dresses admirably.

Her petite frame makes the outfit with exaggerated sleeves look like high fashion.

Here are 5 of her outfits we absolutely adore.

Wathoni is like a model from Paris, wearing a yellow and white jumpsuit from Lady Beellionaire and the perfect dark shades.

Wearing a little navy blue and pink number from Lady beellioniare, Wathoni's was cute and elegant.

High fashion statement, the silk shirt is worn backwards on a peplum gown. Way to go Lady Beellionaire!

High waisted pants look nice on Wathoni because of her body shape. Thin waist, moderate hips. What makes this look interesting is the origami earrings, minimal jewellery and puffy sleeves.

Black leather high waist pants, crop top and jacket is definitely a way to make gangsta statement.

