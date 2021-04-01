It's Berla Mundi's birthday and we can't help but acknowledge her fashion sense which has proven to be chic and classy.

Over the years, she has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on the red carpet or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Berla steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

As a TV show host, Berla Mundi does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "Today, all I want to say to God is Thank You. Thank You."

To celebrate the birthday of the young star, we'll be showing some of the corporate looks that got us stuck on her Instagram page. Here are some of the fashionable looks from Berla Mundi.

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi