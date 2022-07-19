Pulse Mid-Year List: The most glamorous celebrity brides

3. Kemi Adetiba

The director of King of Boys and the Wedding Party 1 was all glammed up for her wedding to Oscar Heman-Ackah. She changed into four beautiful outfits.

Kemi wore one of the most elaborate geles we had seen in a while.

The second outfit was a green dress made by Toju Foyeh.

Then she dressed like an Urhobo woman in a red and silver-embroidered outfit made by the same designer.

Paying homage to her husband’s heritage as his father is Ghanaian, Kemi wore a short gown in gold Kente material.

What we loved about Kemi’s choice of outfits is the fact that it showed the togetherness of the couple and love for their joint history.

2. Ini Dima Okojie

Everyone’s favourite blood sister got married this year too. Ini is the only one on this list who had a white wedding.

Ini’s wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale. From the introduction, church wedding, engagement and white wedding. Ini wore about seven different outfits.

The entire look she went for was modernity. Even her Edo bride outfit was modern.

Read about all Ini's gorgeous outfits here.

1. Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic is the bride of the first quarter. Her look was revolutionarily beautiful. The short corset gown should be in the hall of fame of bridal fashion.

Her second look was equally regal and beautiful.

What I loved the most about Rita’s wedding was how we got to see her guests. beautiful Nigerian women in all their glory.