This year, we have seen a lot of celebrity marriages and engagements. From MI Abaga to Temi Odetola, the wedding bells have been ringing vigorously. “I do” and, “she said yes” have been the trending words.
Pulse Mid-Year List: The most glamorous celebrity brides
Everyone is getting married, and celebrities are not exempt. This is our mid-year list of fabulous brides.
3. Kemi Adetiba
The director of King of Boys and the Wedding Party 1 was all glammed up for her wedding to Oscar Heman-Ackah. She changed into four beautiful outfits.
Kemi wore one of the most elaborate geles we had seen in a while.
The second outfit was a green dress made by Toju Foyeh.
Then she dressed like an Urhobo woman in a red and silver-embroidered outfit made by the same designer.
Paying homage to her husband’s heritage as his father is Ghanaian, Kemi wore a short gown in gold Kente material.
What we loved about Kemi’s choice of outfits is the fact that it showed the togetherness of the couple and love for their joint history.
2. Ini Dima Okojie
Everyone’s favourite blood sister got married this year too. Ini is the only one on this list who had a white wedding.
Ini’s wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale. From the introduction, church wedding, engagement and white wedding. Ini wore about seven different outfits.
The entire look she went for was modernity. Even her Edo bride outfit was modern.
Read about all Ini's gorgeous outfits here.
1. Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic is the bride of the first quarter. Her look was revolutionarily beautiful. The short corset gown should be in the hall of fame of bridal fashion.
Her second look was equally regal and beautiful.
What I loved the most about Rita’s wedding was how we got to see her guests. beautiful Nigerian women in all their glory.
We expect to see more weddings and more gorgeous brides like Mercy Chinwo and Temi Otedola as the year comes to an end, but these women are at the top of our list.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng