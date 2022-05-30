Ini Dima-Okojie was the perfect modern bride

Here are some of our thoughts on all her outfits.

Civil Wedding

This outfit was perfectly chic and modern. Ini went with structure, lines, shapes and quiet sophistication

It was a clean white two-piece. The structured shirt, trousers and the net veil are an inspiration for every modern bride.

The pumps are also a better choice. It is better to wear pumps for a civil wedding than sandals.

Traditional wedding

Traditional weddings are times for elaborate displays of African culture and Ini brought the heat. She was a complete Efik bride, with combs in her hair and a staff to round off the elegant African Queen aesthetic.

She also chose a red corseted gown made by Tubo. Now, this wasn’t my favourite look because I felt the colour was too strong and did not show off the amazing designs on the gown.

The beaded crown was an excellent choice and showed off her Edo heritage.

Her third outfit was a soft and simple chocolate gown.

Bridal shower

She was cute and bubbly in a white mini skirt with a bow, perfect for a night-out-in-the town type bridal shower.

White Wedding

For her white wedding gown, she shied away from a ball gown but chose to experiment with the fabric.

She wore a dangling earring and her hair packed up in a bun. The only dramatic thing about the gown was the gathered sleeve.

Her reception gown was white and had more drama than her wedding gown because of its heavy beading but it was still gorgeous.