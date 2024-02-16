Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Big Brother Naija winner Phyna recently hopped on this trend, reimagining a daring ensemble by reality TV mogul Kylie Jenner.

Kylie, renowned for her fierce style and business acumen, was stunned in a Christmas photoshoot for her brand, rocking a shiny red bow bra, lingerie, red lipstick, and eyeshadow.

Kylie Jenner is believed to be one of the most fashionable women in the world because of her sense of style and fierce poses. According to Forbes, she was also the youngest female billionaire since she owns Kylie Cosmetics and a recent clothing line, Khy.

Phyna is an actor and influencer who embraced a similar vibe for her shoot, captioning it, "Not a fashionista or classy queen, but when I run a shoot, I run it hard."

Phyna traded the wavy hair on Kylie for sleek bangs and opted for nude lips instead of red, the core inspiration was evident. Phyna's bow is also smaller and less elaborate as Kylie's.