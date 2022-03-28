RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Oscars 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are this year’s best and worst dressed celebrities at the Oscars.

Some best and worst dressed celebs [Getty]
Some best and worst dressed celebs [Getty]

The Oscar Awards is typically a night of glitz and glamour. As usual, some celebrities brought on the heat while others left us completely underwhelmed or just made some very obvious fashion blunders;

Tiffany Haddish in Dolce Gabanna [Instagram/TiffanyHaddish]
Tiffany Haddish in Dolce Gabanna [Instagram/TiffanyHaddish] Pulse Nigeria

Tiffany wore a custom made Dolce & Gabbana with a dripping emerald necklace and I got to give it to her. Well done Tiff!

Halle Bailey looks like a mermaid [Getty]
Halle Bailey looks like a mermaid [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

This soft baby blue hues from Roberto Cavalli is so sexy. Maybe not sophisticated and glamorous but gorgeous.

Sofia in GiambattistaValli [Getty]
Sofia in GiambattistaValli [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

A tulle dress that is giving cinderella energy feels very Oscar Awards and we love it.

Lily James looks so gorgeous in this floral, soft pink gown. The little choker goes so well with the outfit. The look screams red carpet ready.

Lily James in Atelier Versace [Getty]
Lily James in Atelier Versace [Getty] Pulse Nigeria
Emilia in Dolce Gabbana [Getty]
Emilia in Dolce Gabbana [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Emilia takes this sequinned nude number from Dolce & Gabbana to another level and you have to love it.

The colours are everything [Instagram/JessicaChastain]
The colours are everything [Instagram/JessicaChastain] Pulse Nigeria

Jessica is certainly a midsummer dream in this gown, the way the colour changes from the top to the bottom. The hairstyle though, I am not here for it, a wavy look would have been better.

Queen in yellow is delightful [Instagram/Getty]
Queen in yellow is delightful [Instagram/Getty] Pulse Nigeria

She looked regal, like a queen in this yellow number. She dressed for her body and it just made sense.

Serena in Gucci [Instagram/SerenaWilliams]
Serena in Gucci [Instagram/SerenaWilliams] Pulse Nigeria

Serena looked like she was going to church with those sleeves. Not a good look at all.

The sleeve is not giving [Getty]
The sleeve is not giving [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

This outfit does not go well with her personality or the hair and makeup. She looks as if she is drowning in it.

This looked like tattered rags [Getty]
This looked like tattered rags [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Is Billie channelling her gothic side? Anyways, the painful part of this outfit is that it is Gucci. Such a waste of designer luxury.

This outfit is like funeral attire [Getty]
This outfit is like funeral attire [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Jean looked like she was going to a funeral. Completely outrageous.

