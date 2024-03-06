4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable
Here are the most fashionable Nigerian former presidents and heads of state of all time.
When Nigeria gets a new president, they usually dresses in his ethnic group's attire. These men, in their time leading the country (right or wrong), had unquestionable style.
Olusegun Obasanjo
All Yoruba men use the picture of Obasanjo with US Presiden in 1977 as a reference for style and charisma. Obasanjo, in his younger years, wore the most beautiful agbada and aso-oke and carried himself with so much carriage and charisma. He served one time as a military head of state and two terms as a democratically elected president.
Sani Abacha
This military head of state was known for massively looting Nigeria of its commonwealth and human rights abuses, but he had a lot of steeze.
Sani Abacha was always rocking cool aviator shades and well-embroidered babariga made with the most beautiful guinea brocade. He also looked so good in his military uniform.
President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
During Jonathan’s tenure, the ‘senator’ style was very popular among men. He served as deputy governor, governor, vice president, and then president, proudly representing Bayelsa's people in his native etibo and senator attire. Jonathan had many styles and patterns of these South-South dresses, and he was a fashion inspiration.
President Muhammadu Buhari
He was formerly a military head of state who served two terms as a democratically elected president. He was often seen wearing a long kaftan and white collar which is very popular among the Hausa-Fulani tribe.
