4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the most fashionable Nigerian former presidents and heads of state of all time.

Most fashionable Nigerian presidents
Most fashionable Nigerian presidents

When Nigeria gets a new president, they usually dresses in his ethnic group's attire. These men, in their time leading the country (right or wrong), had unquestionable style.

Olusegun Obasanjo and Jimmy Carter [Wikipedia]
Olusegun Obasanjo and Jimmy Carter [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
All Yoruba men use the picture of Obasanjo with US Presiden in 1977 as a reference for style and charisma. Obasanjo, in his younger years, wore the most beautiful agbada and aso-oke and carried himself with so much carriage and charisma. He served one time as a military head of state and two terms as a democratically elected president.

Sani Abacha [The Nigerian voice]
Sani Abacha [The Nigerian voice] Pulse Nigeria

This military head of state was known for massively looting Nigeria of its commonwealth and human rights abuses, but he had a lot of steeze.

Sani Abacha was always rocking cool aviator shades and well-embroidered babariga made with the most beautiful guinea brocade. He also looked so good in his military uniform.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and wife [Fashionpolice]
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and wife [Fashionpolice] Pulse Nigeria

During Jonathan’s tenure, the ‘senator’ style was very popular among men. He served as deputy governor, governor, vice president, and then president, proudly representing Bayelsa's people in his native etibo and senator attire. Jonathan had many styles and patterns of these South-South dresses, and he was a fashion inspiration.

Muhammadu Buhari [Nairaland]
Muhammadu Buhari [Nairaland] Pulse Nigeria
He was formerly a military head of state who served two terms as a democratically elected president. He was often seen wearing a long kaftan and white collar which is very popular among the Hausa-Fulani tribe.

