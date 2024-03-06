4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

When Nigeria gets a new president, they usually dresses in his ethnic group's attire. These men, in their time leading the country (right or wrong), had unquestionable style.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

All Yoruba men use the picture of Obasanjo with US Presiden in 1977 as a reference for style and charisma. Obasanjo, in his younger years, wore the most beautiful agbada and aso-oke and carried himself with so much carriage and charisma. He served one time as a military head of state and two terms as a democratically elected president.

Sani Abacha

Pulse Nigeria

This military head of state was known for massively looting Nigeria of its commonwealth and human rights abuses, but he had a lot of steeze.

Sani Abacha was always rocking cool aviator shades and well-embroidered babariga made with the most beautiful guinea brocade. He also looked so good in his military uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Pulse Nigeria

During Jonathan’s tenure, the ‘senator’ style was very popular among men. He served as deputy governor, governor, vice president, and then president, proudly representing Bayelsa's people in his native etibo and senator attire. Jonathan had many styles and patterns of these South-South dresses, and he was a fashion inspiration.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT