Black and white come across a very common color, some people still find it to pull the monochrome style off.

One of the bloggers that never runs out of style when it comes to the monochrome look is none other than Ranti Onayemi Blanchard. The U.S based style blogger is addressed as Ranti in review on Instagram. We have come to agree that monochrome is Ranti's forte as she rocks it more than anyone would, maybe Janelle Monae.

She shows off her trendy and edgy side while pulling off the monochrome look effortlessly. Ranti has perfected the art of slaying monochrome.

You already black and white is a timeless trend in fashion. Want to look electric in monochrome at your next event? Try one of the looks in this article.

1. A mixture of casual while slaying the boss chic look

Ranti makes a fashionable casual appearance with this outfit [Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard] Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard

2. Switch on that classy side of you with the animal print gown

Ranti rocks the animal print in monochrome [Instagram/Ranti Onayemi Blanchard] Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard

3. You can strip it to your hangout this weekend

Ranti is such a vibe in this casual look [Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard] Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard

4. Classy is the password to making a fashion statement

Ranti is a babe in this body con monochrome outfit [Instagram: Ranti Onayemi Blanchard] Instagram/ Ranti Onayemi Blanchard

5. Get trendy at that party in monochrome with tulle dress