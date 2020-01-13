We can all agree that for most people, Monday is their least favorite day of the week.

The way you dress can make you feel very confident to work on a Monday morning where you walk tall into the office building looking like you own and rule the world which in turn will be a motivation for you to get your job done effectively and efficiently.

We have compiled a couple of power outfits that you can use to start your week.

1. The Plaid Look

Go to work on a Monday morning in a mix and match plaid outfit showing that you are ready to take the day and the week in a long run.

2. The All Black Look

For many though, black continues to be the anchor of style; a celebrated Gothic-ism and wardrobe staple. Ricardo Tisci said “Black is always elegant. It is the most complete color in the whole world, made of all the colors in the palette.” You can never go wrong in an all black outfit. Black speaks power.

3. Color-Pop Monday

Colours can influence how you feel and can affect the way others see you. What we wear influences our mood, mind and energy level. Each colour vibrates at its own frequency and we usually have a preference for a particular colour. The looks listed below are monochrome looks

Happy Yellow

This outfit screams powerful and happy yellow. Yellow lets you shine, it gives you energy to focus on your objective or challenge. Wear yellow to bring energy to a team or a meeting, to stimulate others and create a happy, sunny atmosphere.

Blue Clarity

The cool colour, blue stimulates insight and a clear view on a topic or issue. It has a calming effect and can be very effective in difficult and heated discussions and meetings.

Green Harmony

Green connects you with your inner self, to find your balance. It helps you to reach out to others.

So get ready to take charge of your Mondays with these power outfits!