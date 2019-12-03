Most people don't have the time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable.

Well, we're here to give you some style guides. Today's edition of work styles, we'll be picking our style inspiration from style blogger, Stella Adewunmi, popularly addressed as Jadore Fashion on the 'gram. Fashion obsessed internet star whose long-running blog Jadore-Fashion has earned her tens of thousands of fans around the world for her unique look.

Whether you work 9 to 5 in a business-casual office, in a creative field, or a more corporate setting, we’ve got some stylish outfits from Jadore Fashion to help you.

Here are some of the looks you can jump on.

1. Most people that work between 8 am- 5 pm like to play safe with their looks by avoiding colors. Say no to boring looks by switching those calm colors with some bright ones, just like this particular look on Jadore Fashion.

2. Neutral colors one of the latest trends of 2019. You can jump on the trend for your work styles by matching the lighter and darker shades into a stylish look. This particular look describes that.

3. Burgundy is one of the most beautiful colors you can rock to your workplace. Walk into your place like a stylish chic with a monochrome look like Jadore Fashion.

4. With level of heat we're experiencing these days, you need to pick your work outfits carefully. A nude colored polka dot, flair gown would be one of the best outfits to rock to work. You can still stay stylish with this look.

5. Wearing an African print like Ankara curated for a work-wear is absolutely amazing. The flair attached the bottom makes this outfit makes it stand out, and accentuate your curves.