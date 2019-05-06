In an interview, Anna Wintour recently revealed that she will “never, ever” explain how she decides who to invite but as much mystery as there is surrounding the list, we do know how easy it is to get pushed off of it.

Here, the surprisingly star-studded list of former Met Gala guests who are will not be making the cut or simply, don't want to.

1. Tim Gunn

Former Project Runway presenter Tim Gunn once publicly joked about a time he saw Wintour getting carried down the stairs at a fashion show by two sizeable bodyguards. When he refused to retract the statement, after pressure from Vogue, he claims that he got blacklisted and added, “We’ve had an open war ever since.”

2. Rachel Zoe

It seems Rachel dug a herself a big hole and was the architect of her own misfortune when she made the claim that she was more influential than THE Anna Wintour. “Anna Wintour is one of my heroes, but they say that I’m more influential,” she told The New York Times in a 2007 profile, which allegedly caused Anna to remove Zoe from her coveted spot at shoe designer Brian Atwood’s table that year.

3. Coco Rocha

When asked about why she would not be attending the gala back in 2017, Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha told The Post, “I don’t know. You’ll have to ask Anna (Wintour) that.” Although Coco had attended a few times before, she was apparently excluded amid rumours she had issues with that year’s co-chair Katy Perry. A Vogue insider said at the time they didn’t comment on the guest list.

4. Demi Lovato

“I had a terrible experience,” singer Demi Lovato told Billboard of her first time attending in 2016. She said getting attitude from another celeb guest, rumoured to be Nicki Minaj, contributed to a night so awful it made the then-sober star want to drink. She confessed she rushed out at 10pm and headed straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, still wearing “millions of dollars of diamonds”.

5. Zayn Malik

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik apparently also had an unpleasant evening when he attended the ball in 2016. “It’s not something I would go to,” he told GQ, adding his stylist at the time talked him into it. “I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive … To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”

6. Tina Fey

“It is such a jerk parade,” Tina Fey told David Letterman of the one time she went to the gala. “Every jerk from every walk of life is there, wearing, like, some stupid thing … I dragged my husband along with me, which I’m still in trouble for.”

When asked if she would attend the event again, Tina defiantly said, “Clearly, I will never go again.”