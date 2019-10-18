The weekend is upon us and the outfits you need at that Owambe or hangout is Ankara.

The weekend gives you the opportunity to loosen up and dress more casually than you would have done during the week. If your Ankara style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow. We definitely know someone who can inspire your style for the weekend.

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo pulls off the best Ankara styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page. From Ankara tops to other creative styles, Linda Osifo is truly a fashionista.

Below are some of her outfits that will inspire your next style.

Linda Osifo rocks two piece Ankara [Instagram/ LAO] Instagram/ LAO

Linda Osifo is such a babe in this sexy outfit [Credit: Instagram/LAO] Instagram/ LAO

She pulls different Ankara prints like a fashion pro [Credit: Instagram/ LAO] Instagram/ LAO

The mixture of velvet and Ankara is class [Credit: Instagram/LAO] Instagram/ LAO

Linda is the definition of an African beauty in this style [Credit: Instagram/LAO] Instagram/ LAO

Linda Osifo slays this boss chic look and we're totally inspired [Credit: Instagram/ LAO] Instagram/ LAO