Ankara is one the fashion trends that remain timeless over the years which has extended to other countries.

With Mike Edwards getting the first runner up at the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem season as the only married, Nigerians have fallen in love with him. Mike's wife, Perri arrived Nigerian few days to the grand finale of the reality TV show. Since then, she has been in company of her husband, Mike all through his media tours.

Perri Shakes-Drayton is a diva in lovely Ankara outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Perri Shakes-Drayton] Instagram/ Perri Shakes-Drayton

ALSO READ: Here are 7 incredible Ankara styles to take to your tailor

Perri popularly addressed as PSD has finally joined the Ankara association as she pulled off a two piece outfit that had us stuck on her page and we can't get enough of that breathtaking look. The British athlete is the pure definition of an African beauty in this lovely style.

Perri alongside other international celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union, Nicki Minaj and several others.