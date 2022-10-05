RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

Temi Iwalaiye

If you’ve watched the movie 'Anikulapo' by Kunle Afolayan one thing you can testify about is how aptly it portrays Yoruba culture.

Kunle Remi and Kunle Afolayan on the set of Anikulapo [Instagram/KunleRemi]
Kunle Remi and Kunle Afolayan on the set of Anikulapo [Instagram/KunleRemi]

From the story, the richness of the language, the dressing and the tribal marks all pontificate to the fact that the story is told by a person totally immersed in the Yoruba culture.

Recommended articles

The lead character, Saro played by Kunle Remi was a cloth maker himself, and his journey made us call to mind the various attires worn by the Yoruba people.

Aso ofi means clothes woven on a loom, and it is one of the things Yoruba people are famous for.

The adire, a form of tie and dye, is also very popular among the Yoruba.

Yorubas from time immemorial have cared so much about how they look, making different clothing patterns, colours and styles for different occasions.

The Etu is the dark blue Aso-Oke, Alaari is a rich red Aso-Oke and Saa-an-yan is a brown and usual light brown Aso-Oke. These outfits can be designed with velvet, patterns made with ink or threads and frills.

A Buba and Sokoto [Fashioningafrica]
A Buba and Sokoto [Fashioningafrica] Pulse Nigeria

Yoruba men wear undergarments like a short called a Sapara, Buba or Esiki collectively called “Ewu awotele” or “underclothing.” A Sapara is a short agbada, Esiki is a sleeveless-looking agbada and Buba is similar to these.

A gbariye and Sokoto [Yoobaroots]
A gbariye and Sokoto [Yoobaroots] Pulse Nigeria

For the outer garments, they have Agbada, Gbariye and, Dandogo, which are called “Ewu awoleke”.

The agbada is quite common [Pinterest]
The agbada is quite common [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Agbada has long sleeves that need to be gathered up, and it is usually paired with long trousers. The Gbariye and Dandogo are short-sleeved shirt-like outfits.

Men also have different types of trousers or Sokoto as it is called in Yoruba. Some of them are Kembe which is a very loose trouser, Gbanu usually worn with the Gbariye and Dandogo, Soooro, Sokoto elemu and many others. Hats are also very important. Yoruba men wear different hats because a man’s dress is not complete without a hat.

Some of these hats include but are not limited to the gobi which is the most common, Former governor of Lagos State Babatunde Fashola was famous for wearing a gobi.

Babatunde Fashola and Ahmed Tinubu wearing a gobi
Babatunde Fashola and Ahmed Tinubu wearing a gobi ece-auto-gen

Abeti Aja which looks like the flappy ears of a dog.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Pulse Nigeria

Alagbaa similar to the Hausa cap but commonly worn by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

Yoruba women in iro and buba [Auntylulu]
Yoruba women in iro and buba [Auntylulu] Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to women’s fashion, the Iro and Buba is the most common. Though, it can either be short or long-sleeved shirts and a wrapper. Sometimes, the wrapper is short or long.

Women also wear Iborun or Ipele which are clothes that women wrap around their shoulders or tie on their waist.

Women have two types of underwear, the Tobi and Sinmi. The Sinmi is a sleeveless inner gown worn underneath the outfit and Tobi is worn outside like an apron to keep money and other things.

The Gele is an indispensable part of her outfit, and the more elaborate, the better.

Beads are used elaborately on the waist, wrists, neck, hair and ankles. The Yoruba cultural attire is one of beauty, extravagance and affluence.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

5 people talk about the best and worst teachers they've ever had

5 people talk about the best and worst teachers they've ever had

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

5 reasons your body itches after a bath

5 reasons your body itches after a bath

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The housemates showed up in style [Instagram]

Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi themed BBNaija Saturday night party

Nigerian celebrities posted these pictures on Instagram

More pictures of Nigerian celebrities in their Independence Day outfits

Tems and Adeola in similar outfits [instagram]

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion week [Twitter]

Some amazing facts about spray-on dress Bella Hadid wore at Coperni fashion show