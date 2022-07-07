RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Models shift aside, celebrities have taken over.

Kim for Balenciaga [Instagram]
Kim for Balenciaga [Instagram]

The Balenciaga fall couture show which took place in Paris on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was a celebrity galore. Instead of conventional models, we saw a lot of celebrities strutting the runway.

Recommended articles

The fashion show had Kim Kardashian walking the runway for the first time, with her daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner cheering her from the sidelines - an interesting twist since Kendall Jenner is the model of the family.

Kim was the star of the show, she wore her signature body-hugging black dress and boots that doubled as leggings.

We also saw actress, Nicole Kidman wrapped in silver taffeta strutting the runway.

Pop sensation, Dua Lipa wore a one-shoulder, asymmetrical yellow mini dress with a train.

Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn walked Balenciaga’s runway wearing a metallic sequined mini dress with a flowing train.

Bella Hadid walked the runway, but she is a supermodel, in a way, that’s expected. Naomi Campbell also modeled the collection.

Also, read should celebrities and influencers walk runways.

This isn’t the first time this is happening, Founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga loved to pitch his tent with celebrities with a strong sense of style and the fashion house has continued that legacy. In 2021, rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset walked the Balenciaga runway.

Balenciaga’s latest couture collection was described by The Zoe Report as, “ a mix of architectural, dark- and light-coloured gowns in rich textures, with its most voluminous pieces — a one-shoulder ballgown in light pink and a shiny black ballgown with an oversized, ruff-like collar.”

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection

Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection

5 reasons fashion enthusiasts need to get their PVCs

5 reasons fashion enthusiasts need to get their PVCs

5 ways to get a snatched waist without surgery

5 ways to get a snatched waist without surgery

2 great reasons never to steam your vagina

2 great reasons never to steam your vagina

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Why women feel depressed during their period

Why women feel depressed during their period

Trending

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

The Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

North wearing Kanye's West lookalike jacket [Pagesix]

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are the best pictures [Instagram]

Fashion Police: Here’s what we think about Chioma Good Hair’s birthday shoot

Chioma's birthday photoshoot [Instagram]