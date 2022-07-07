The Balenciaga fall couture show which took place in Paris on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was a celebrity galore. Instead of conventional models, we saw a lot of celebrities strutting the runway.
Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection
Models shift aside, celebrities have taken over.
The fashion show had Kim Kardashian walking the runway for the first time, with her daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner cheering her from the sidelines - an interesting twist since Kendall Jenner is the model of the family.
Kim was the star of the show, she wore her signature body-hugging black dress and boots that doubled as leggings.
We also saw actress, Nicole Kidman wrapped in silver taffeta strutting the runway.
Pop sensation, Dua Lipa wore a one-shoulder, asymmetrical yellow mini dress with a train.
Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn walked Balenciaga’s runway wearing a metallic sequined mini dress with a flowing train.
Bella Hadid walked the runway, but she is a supermodel, in a way, that’s expected. Naomi Campbell also modeled the collection.
This isn’t the first time this is happening, Founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga loved to pitch his tent with celebrities with a strong sense of style and the fashion house has continued that legacy. In 2021, rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset walked the Balenciaga runway.
Balenciaga’s latest couture collection was described by The Zoe Report as, “ a mix of architectural, dark- and light-coloured gowns in rich textures, with its most voluminous pieces — a one-shoulder ballgown in light pink and a shiny black ballgown with an oversized, ruff-like collar.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng