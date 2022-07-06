Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

The reason they do this is not far-fetched, celebrities are loyal to some fashion brands and even become friends with the owners of the fashion line.

Plus, there is an intrinsic link between fashion and celebrities. They amplify their brands in their movies, social media, music videos, magazine covers, premieres and red carpet appearances.

Many celebrities have walked different runways. Dua Lipa walked the runway for Versace Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Miley Cyrus walked the runway for Marc Jacobs, and even our very own Wizkid strutted his stuff for Dolce and Gabbana.

ece-auto-gen

Pulse Nigeria

In 2018, celebrities like Toke Makinwa and Rema graced several catwalks during Lagos Fashion week. In 2019, we saw Sharon Ooja, Mike Edwards, and Venita Akpofure amongst others.

Pulse Nigeria

Last year’s Lagos fashion week, we saw Big Brother alum, Saskay and musician, Lojay walking the runway.

The question if celebrities should walk runaways lends itself to an easy answer, why not?

They are popular, and fashionable and it’s good PR for the brand, but the issue comes when these celebrities cannot walk the runway at all and, they stumble and end up looking quite ridiculous.

For Tecno’s phone launch this year, many celebrities and influencers like Uti Nwachukwu, Venita Akpofure, Saga and Temisan Emmanuel brandished the new sleek phone while walking on a runaway.

While we were impressed by former model, Temisan steppings, influencer and former fiancee of musician, Davido, Chef Chi walked the runaway too. Many people thought she walked awkwardly - her steps were not smooth like a model’s.

Pulse Nigeria