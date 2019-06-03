Bidemi has been featured many times on Pulse due to her flawless sense of style. The founder of boutique PR firm LSF PR is a pocket rocket of a woman who is in equal parts style, class and talent.

Yesterday, at a location in Lagos Island, Bidemi celebrated her wedding to her beau Adebayo Akande, the Founder & CEO, Orb Solutions and 506 Media.

The couple got engaged last year August and already made headlines earlier this year with their gorgeous and intimate introduction ceremony. Bidemi was a vision in her Deola Sagoe ‘Komole’ iro and buba which was the talk of the town.

For the white wedding ceremony, Bidemi stunned in a custom white gown by Lebanese designer Krikor Jabotian. The one shoulder dress had stunning back bow detailing and looked like perfection on Bidemi's petite frame. She paired it with a pair of chandelier earrings and wore her hair in a simple bun. She was the picture of understated elegance.

Krikor Jabotian begain his illustrious career in the creative department at Elie Saab following his graduation from the École Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode (ESMOD) in Beirut.

At the age of 23, Krikor set up his first studio and designed his very first collection. The company quickly evolved into a thriving, family-run business alongside his father, mother and sister.

According to the brand, 'Atelier Krikor Jabotian takes pride in its refined craftsmanship and use of opulent fabrics to create a timeless message of heritage, style, tradition and innovation.'