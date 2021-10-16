‘I have nothing to prove anymore’ Burna Boy says in this week’s issue of ES Magazine

Though born and bred in Lagos, The interviewer writes about Burna Boy; “London is a second home for Burna Boy, who relocated to the UK after school to study media technology at the University of Sussex.”

Burna Boy speaking on his love for London says “There’s something about the energy there that reminds me of my hometown. I have pretty solid roots here [in London], friends who’ve become family and most importantly, my creative juices are always gingered here.”

About his O2 Arena show, he had some regrets. “That night [at the O2], the setlist was only about half of the songs that I wanted to play. They were trying to cut me off at 10 pm sharp. Trust me, I’m ready to go for three hours."

He spoke about his Grammy Award-winning album, Twice As Tall, recorded during the lockdown and released in August 2020. It was executive produced by P Diddy.

When he met P Diddy the air was electric; “We were goofy, loud, excited and throwing bangs back and forth from each other, the ambience was crazy! I’ll quote what Diddy said: “This shit is deeper than rap, this is a true brotherhood, the two kings reunite!.”

He believes that people think he got more egoistic after his Grammy win. “People think that’s changed me in some way and to that, I say, the only thing that’s changed is now everybody sees what’s been going on, I’ve always been this person.”

He has some reservations about what he said in May. He said, “I have to think for a whole generation. As far as my message, and what I stand for, I might need to rest with the fire for everything right now.

"It’s very exhausting, man. I feel like I need to have something to prove. But I’m at this point right now where it feels like I don’t anymore."