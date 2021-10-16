RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

‘I have nothing to prove anymore’ Burna Boy says in this week’s issue of ES Magazine

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Burna Boy cover this week's issue of ES Magazine.

Burna Boy is wearing two coats, a Monad coat underneath a Jordan Luca coat and the Jewellery is Burna Boy’s own [instagram/es]
Burna Boy is wearing two coats, a Monad coat underneath a Jordan Luca coat and the Jewellery is Burna Boy’s own [instagram/es]

Burna Boy opens up about his Grammy win, 02 arena tour in London, his involvement in the End Sars movement and how he feels about his music in this week’s issue of ES magazine.

Recommended articles

Though born and bred in Lagos, The interviewer writes about Burna Boy; “London is a second home for Burna Boy, who relocated to the UK after school to study media technology at the University of Sussex.”

Burna Boy wears a maximillian jacket, trousers from brownsfashion.com., John Lawrence Sullivan boots and his personal jewellery and sunglasses
Burna Boy wears a maximillian jacket, trousers from brownsfashion.com., John Lawrence Sullivan boots and his personal jewellery and sunglasses Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy speaking on his love for London says “There’s something about the energy there that reminds me of my hometown. I have pretty solid roots here [in London], friends who’ve become family and most importantly, my creative juices are always gingered here.”

About his O2 Arena show, he had some regrets. “That night [at the O2], the setlist was only about half of the songs that I wanted to play. They were trying to cut me off at 10 pm sharp. Trust me, I’m ready to go for three hours."

Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle
Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle Pulse Nigeria

He spoke about his Grammy Award-winning album, Twice As Tall, recorded during the lockdown and released in August 2020. It was executive produced by P Diddy.

When he met P Diddy the air was electric; “We were goofy, loud, excited and throwing bangs back and forth from each other, the ambience was crazy! I’ll quote what Diddy said: “This shit is deeper than rap, this is a true brotherhood, the two kings reunite!.”

He believes that people think he got more egoistic after his Grammy win. “People think that’s changed me in some way and to that, I say, the only thing that’s changed is now everybody sees what’s been going on, I’ve always been this person.”

Burna Boy wears a Gucci coat, Casablanca knit top, Loius Vuitton trousers, Christian Louboutin shoes and the sunglasses, watch and jewellery are from his personal collection
Burna Boy wears a Gucci coat, Casablanca knit top, Loius Vuitton trousers, Christian Louboutin shoes and the sunglasses, watch and jewellery are from his personal collection Pulse Nigeria

He has some reservations about what he said in May. He said, “I have to think for a whole generation. As far as my message, and what I stand for, I might need to rest with the fire for everything right now.

"It’s very exhausting, man. I feel like I need to have something to prove. But I’m at this point right now where it feels like I don’t anymore."

He ends the interview with a dream of a silent retreat away from the noise to recharge his spirit.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?