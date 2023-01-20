ADVERTISEMENT
Event recap and best-dressed guests at Uncover Beauty Launch in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the beautiful and colorful faces we saw at Uncover Beauty launch.

Ruby, Eki and Nicole at the event
Ruby, Eki and Nicole at the event

Kenyan-founded beauty company Uncover launched in Nigeria on Tuesday, January, 18th 2023.

The event was hosted by Mimi Onalaja with a number of beauty industry experts, beauty enthusiasts and influencers in attendance.

The brilliant panel discussion featured talking about the beauty industry and how it is addressing wellness. Nicole Chikwe, Hilary Taiwo, Ezinne Alfa, and Onyeka Michael were the panelists.

Guests were treated to a live product experience, fun trivia, and a specially-curated menu by Slice Lagos.

The theme of the event was a pop of color; it was nice to see how guests styled themselves.

The co-founders looked amazing
The co-founders looked amazing Pulse Nigeria

Jade looked amazing in shorts and organza top, Sneha also looked beautiful in a pink scuba outfit.

Nicole Chikwe at the event
Nicole Chikwe at the event Pulse Nigeria

Nicole wore a blue three-piece. A crop top, skirt and a jacket, loved to see it.

Eki's flared pants are to die for
Eki's flared pants are to die for Pulse Nigeria

Eki was chic and fun, in wide pants and an organza jacket.

Onyeka's gown was gorgeous
Onyeka's gown was gorgeous Pulse Nigeria

A knit gown is always a good way to go, and she looked absolutely stunning in hers.

Allysyn's Gen Z outfit added some razzle dazzle
Allysyn's Gen Z outfit added some razzle dazzle Pulse Nigeria

Allysyn looked very Gen Z in a knitted top and black boots.

Ruby Okezie is pretty in pink
Ruby Okezie is pretty in pink Pulse Nigeria

Ruby wore a pink two-piece, mini skirt and a jacket, very beautiful.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

