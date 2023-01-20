Kenyan-founded beauty company Uncover launched in Nigeria on Tuesday, January, 18th 2023.
Event recap and best-dressed guests at Uncover Beauty Launch in Nigeria
Here are the beautiful and colorful faces we saw at Uncover Beauty launch.
The event was hosted by Mimi Onalaja with a number of beauty industry experts, beauty enthusiasts and influencers in attendance.
The brilliant panel discussion featured talking about the beauty industry and how it is addressing wellness. Nicole Chikwe, Hilary Taiwo, Ezinne Alfa, and Onyeka Michael were the panelists.
Guests were treated to a live product experience, fun trivia, and a specially-curated menu by Slice Lagos.
Best Dressed Guests
The theme of the event was a pop of color; it was nice to see how guests styled themselves.
Jade Oyateru and Sneha Mehta
Jade looked amazing in shorts and organza top, Sneha also looked beautiful in a pink scuba outfit.
Nicole Chikwe
Nicole wore a blue three-piece. A crop top, skirt and a jacket, loved to see it.
Eki Ogunbor
Eki was chic and fun, in wide pants and an organza jacket.
Onyeka Michael
A knit gown is always a good way to go, and she looked absolutely stunning in hers.
Smooth Allysyn
Allysyn looked very Gen Z in a knitted top and black boots.
Ruby Okezie
Ruby wore a pink two-piece, mini skirt and a jacket, very beautiful.
