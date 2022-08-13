RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

As we often say, another week, another slay.

With numerous red carpet appearances, birthday and vacation pictures, we were not out of pictures to admire.

Here are this week’s best pictures;

Liquorose was served hot in fresh bikini pictures and set the internet on fire temporarily.

Tiwa was urban sporty in camouflage pants and a crop top.

Adesua was one of the belles of the week, that red shoulderless top was one look for the books.

Burna stepped out in Canada in monochromatic black. Excellent.

‘She wants to get with a playboy like Timini’, Timini definitely looks immensely handsome.

Bimbo posts many funny skits online but she knows how to switch up us on us with sexy pictures.

Come through Toke! Toke dazzles in this black and white gown, especially love the cut-outs.

Denola kept it casual in a denim shirt and chinos, another fashion from Denola on how to look like a million bucks even when dressed casually.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

