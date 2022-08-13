Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Here are this week’s best pictures;

Liquorose

Liquorose was served hot in fresh bikini pictures and set the internet on fire temporarily.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa was urban sporty in camouflage pants and a crop top.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Adesua was one of the belles of the week, that red shoulderless top was one look for the books.

Burna Boy

Burna stepped out in Canada in monochromatic black. Excellent.

Timini Egbuson

‘She wants to get with a playboy like Timini’, Timini definitely looks immensely handsome.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo posts many funny skits online but she knows how to switch up us on us with sexy pictures.

Toke Makinwa

Come through Toke! Toke dazzles in this black and white gown, especially love the cut-outs.

Denola Grey