With numerous red carpet appearances, birthday and vacation pictures, we were not out of pictures to admire.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
As we often say, another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best pictures;
Liquorose
Liquorose was served hot in fresh bikini pictures and set the internet on fire temporarily.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa was urban sporty in camouflage pants and a crop top.
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Adesua was one of the belles of the week, that red shoulderless top was one look for the books.
Burna Boy
Burna stepped out in Canada in monochromatic black. Excellent.
Timini Egbuson
‘She wants to get with a playboy like Timini’, Timini definitely looks immensely handsome.
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo posts many funny skits online but she knows how to switch up us on us with sexy pictures.
Toke Makinwa
Come through Toke! Toke dazzles in this black and white gown, especially love the cut-outs.
Denola Grey
Denola kept it casual in a denim shirt and chinos, another fashion from Denola on how to look like a million bucks even when dressed casually.
