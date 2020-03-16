Some of the people who make the red carpets more fun are the hosts and this year’s edition of the AMVCA had Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Toke Makinwa.

The red carpet of the Africa Movies Viewers’ Choice Awards, which held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. One of the best ways to make a red carpet fun is to get the right hosts for the job.

Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu were the hosts for the seventh edition of the AMVCA and we can say they did exceptionally well. We’re here for the fashion not to talk about their hosting skills.

They both took their slay game to a whole new level yesterday as they were also careful not to snatch the shine from the guest. As you already know that Ebuka and Toke are style icons, they still managed to get our attention effortlessly.

Rocking two different outfits each, here’s how they killed their looks.

Toke Makinwa

For Toke’s first hosting duties for the live show for one of TV’s biggest nights, she impressed us with her style, although we expected more from her. From one amazing outfit to the other, Toke looked extremely amazing.

She kicked off her duty with Pantone’s 2020 colour blue. Rocking a Gert-Johan Coetzee custom floor-length gown, the one-shoulder outfit had some intricate embroidery and beads.

She paired the look with a matching manicure with a silver sandal and hair accessory. Opting for a laid back ponytail hairstyle with a nude makeup was quite beautiful.

The media personality switched to a shimmering Tolu Bally custom gown that also had one sleeve. The turtle-necked gown beautifully accentuated her body shape.

Still rocking her laid back ponytail hairstyle, she paired the look with Amina Muaddi sandals and accessorized with diamond earrings and silver purse.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

On the red carpet, he kept it classy in an Atafo’s custom tuxedo with a raffle shirt and a black pant. Ebuka took the contemporary style to a whole new level and he paired the suit with a bow tie and Cuban glittering heel boots.

For the award presentation, we love Ebuka’s take on a classy contemporary look. He rocked a grey tuxedo with a cummerbund in grosgrain that matches the lapel and a bow tie.

He was the definition of classy in these looks and we totally love them.