It’s no exaggeration when we say we can’t get over Nana Akua Addo’s look on the red carpet of the just concluded Africa Movies Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Social media was on fire as Nana Akua Addo showed up on the red carpet of the AMVCA in dramatic couture. The Ghanian actress kicked off the red carpet in a spectacular manner as she opted for a Gaurav Gupta custom nude sculpted rippled dress.

This amazing look made a contender for the best-dressed award at the AMVCA. The dress was inspired by the designer's Summer/ Spring 2020 collection.

The nude organza custom dress was definitely sculpted for her as it suited her completely. Details were considered when styling and executing this unique and exceptional look.

Making head turns would be an understatement for the response this Sculpture Gown from Gaurav Gupta Art Couture got on social media. The outfit brought the right drama we want to see on red carpets.

The back of the dress had a wing-like shape that made the outfit and unique and it’s a proper couture look. She kept her makeup simple and accessories minimal with a gold stud so the attention won’t be taken away from the dress.

Nana matched the nail colour with the gown as she showed her lovely skin. She paired the outfit with a watermelon-shaped purse.

You’ll agree with us that this gown would definitely be the best fashion moment in 2020 and we can’t help but stan.