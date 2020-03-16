The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos Nigeria. The AMVCA is an annual award ceremony that celebrates movie stars and their works in the film and television industry.

The event was graced by African celebrities such as Adesua Etomi Wellington, Mercy Eke, Tacha, Funke Akindele Bello, Beverly Naya, Toyin Abraham, Denola Grey, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa and many more. The event was hosted by Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa.

They all came ready for the event as they all brought their A-game to the event and there are some looks we just could not get over simply because they ere the best:

1. Adesua Etomi

Adesua caught everyone's attention with this perfectly sculpted custom made outfit with the illusion lining from Tope FnR. She looked like a goddess in this fit and we love how her retro glam makeup by T.A'LA Mode Beauty . The is the real definition of "It takes a village"

2. Nana Akua Addo

The Ghanaian model and TV personality, Nana Addo, came prepared and was the talk of the entire night in this Sculpture Gown from Gaurav Gupta Art Couture from India. Everything about this look was perfect, from the hair down to the nails. She embodied this dress like a pro and we love it.

3. Bimbo Ademoye

She came to the event giving us all the shimmer and shine vibes in the thigh-high slit dress made by Somo by Somo.

4. Ik Osakioduwa

The Nigerian radio and television on-air personality, Ik Osakioduwa, always gets it right when it comes to showing up for any event and this time he did not disappoint. Ik owned in the night in outfits from Atafo Official. From the traditional kaftan to the tuxedo, Ik came prepared for the night.

5. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa hosted the red carpet event for the night and of course, we did expect anything less from the Nigerian On-air personality as she was draped in a blue in a thigh-high slit dress that speaks sophistication and style from Gert-Johan Coetzee.

6. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

He hosted the red carpet show alongside Toke Makinwa and he brought his A-game as usual to the red carpet. He looked like a classic man in this white tuxedo with a raffle shirt to nail this look and complemented it with the Cuban heel boots.

For his second look which was also from Atafo Official, Ebuka took the contemporary look to another level as he rocked a grey three-piece tuxedo and he combined the looked with a cummerbund in grosgrain, which matches the lapel and bow-tie.

7. Funke Akindele Bello

Popularly known for her role as, Jenifa, Funke Akindele Bello, who was also one of the winners of the night came to the event in a custom made black flowery embroidery one-shoulder dress from Medlin Boss.

8. Denola Grey

He designed this deconstructed 3-dimensional tuxedo with the designer, Mazelle Studio, from the scratch and we love the final results which is sort of a mixture of high fashion and couture.

9. Jemima Osunde

She looked elegant in this body fitting off-shoulder dress with extravagant sleeves from Flat17 Studio and we can get over how he went minimal with accessories. This fit was perfect.

10. Dakore Egbuson-Akande

The Nigerian actress made black look elegant once again as she rocked a black outfit from male fashion designe in Prishtina, Kosovo in South Eastern Europe, Valdrin Sahiti.