The just-concluded AMVCA gives celebrities the opportunity to up their fashion game as well as take up the opportunity to rock some risky styles.

For this year’s edition, a new category was created for the best-dressed celebrities and the criteria for this category was to be on the red carpet from 4-6 pm. You also have to take a photo at the official booth provided for the event.

The amazing part of winning is that the winners get a five hundred thousand naira worth of fashion items. Isn’t that amazing?

We spotted amazing outfits and several masterpieces off the red carpets of AMVCA7, but some stood out to the judges.

For the male category, there were three nominees and they were BBN Seyi Awolowo, Denola Grey, and BBN Mike Edwards. For the female category, the nominees were BBN Venita Akpofure, Mercy Eke and Adunni Ade.

Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke as their fans voted vigorously for them both, which obviously got them the win.

Here’s the outfit that got them the prize.

Mercy Eke appeared in a blue and silver mermaid dress that had everyone’s attention. Styled by Swanky Jerry, she dazzled everyone with a sleeveless, three-layered dress and a wavy short hair that helped her show off her neck stylishly.

She paired the look with small blue earrings and nuke makeup that didn’t distract us from the dress.

Mike Edwards served British royalty vibes in his ruffled sleeved shirt and a velvet tuxedo. The look depicts a perfect gentleman in a dapper look.

ALSO READ: #AMVCA7: Here's how Toke Makinwa and Ebuka got our attention as their red carpet hosting duties

They both appreciated their stylists and their fans.