ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

Pulse Mix

We spoke to the former BBNaija star off the back of her latest fashion game campaign with Africa Glam.

Nengi Hampson has become one of the most undisputed fashionistas in the country
Nengi Hampson has become one of the most undisputed fashionistas in the country

Recommended articles

It matters little whether she's casually relaxing by the pool, on a glitzy red carpet, or playing a character in a ﬁlm, Nengi draws attention to her unique style.

It's no wonder the budding ﬁlm star is one of the lead campaigners for Africa Glam, a mobile game that invites players to step into the spotlight for an exclusive journey to stardom.

We had a quick chat with Nengi to talk about her fashion looks, her ﬁlm career, and playing Africa Glam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, I've been fortunate to draw inspiration from a lot of fashion icons, both international and local. Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have certainly influenced some of my favourite looks but also everyday people whose unique styles resonate with me.

That happened at an event I had attended in my state. I'd planned my outﬁt and felt conﬁdent until, in the middle of the event, someone whispered to me that the price tag of my dress was sticking out. So there I was, posing for the cameras with a glaring price tag. It was such an embarrassing moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest fashion risks I've pulled oﬀ was my outﬁt for the 2022 AMVCA. It wasn't my usual style, but I wanted to make a statement and push my boundaries.

I'm really excited. It's not just a game, it's a chance to put Africa on the map in a way that's never been done before.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I love the most about Africa Glam is the fusion of our African culture whilst living out all my fashion fantasies.

Among the roles I've had the privilege to portray, one of my favourites has to be my role in the movie Tarella — it's a remake of the Cinderella story and I played the

role of one of the evil step sisters. I love how much this character made me challenge myself as an actor and how much I learned during ﬁlming.

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm deﬁnitely looking forward to starring in an action movie where I’m like an assassin or a superhero. I've always been fascinated by the complexity of such roles and I think it would be really exciting. To get a feel of an African Glam game like Nengi, download the app here to plot your way to stardom.

---

#FeatureByAfricaGlam

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

Even if it's urgent, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't let anyone move in with you

Even if it's urgent, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't let anyone move in with you

5 possible reasons you fall sick after exercising

5 possible reasons you fall sick after exercising

5 intriguing benefits of using birth control besides pregnancy prevention

5 intriguing benefits of using birth control besides pregnancy prevention

3 differences between red and green apples

3 differences between red and green apples

How people are using AI technology to watch pornography

How people are using AI technology to watch pornography

How to make hair mayonnaise for damaged hair repair

How to make hair mayonnaise for damaged hair repair

13 ways to achieve your personal goals

13 ways to achieve your personal goals

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Who wore it best? [Instagram/hawtcelebs]

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Mofe Damijo stirs controversy

Mofe-Damijo's suit stirs controversy at EMY Africa Awards

Pasties [etsy]

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra