Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

It matters little whether she's casually relaxing by the pool, on a glitzy red carpet, or playing a character in a ﬁlm, Nengi draws attention to her unique style.

It's no wonder the budding ﬁlm star is one of the lead campaigners for Africa Glam, a mobile game that invites players to step into the spotlight for an exclusive journey to stardom.

We had a quick chat with Nengi to talk about her fashion looks, her ﬁlm career, and playing Africa Glam.

You've pulled oﬀ great looks over the years so everyone is curious, who's your biggest fashion inspiration?

Over the years, I've been fortunate to draw inspiration from a lot of fashion icons, both international and local. Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have certainly influenced some of my favourite looks but also everyday people whose unique styles resonate with me.

As a fashionista who's on many red carpets, what's your worst fashion nightmare?

That happened at an event I had attended in my state. I'd planned my outﬁt and felt conﬁdent until, in the middle of the event, someone whispered to me that the price tag of my dress was sticking out. So there I was, posing for the cameras with a glaring price tag. It was such an embarrassing moment.

From your famous looks, it's obvious you're not afraid to take risks. What's the biggest risk you've pulled so far, and why are you adventurous with your style?

One of the biggest fashion risks I've pulled oﬀ was my outﬁt for the 2022 AMVCA. It wasn't my usual style, but I wanted to make a statement and push my boundaries.

What does it mean to you to be a part of the Africa Glam campaign?

I'm really excited. It's not just a game, it's a chance to put Africa on the map in a way that's never been done before.

What do you love the most about the game?

What I love the most about Africa Glam is the fusion of our African culture whilst living out all my fashion fantasies.

As a budding ﬁlm star, which ﬁlm role is your favourite so far?

Among the roles I've had the privilege to portray, one of my favourites has to be my role in the movie Tarella — it's a remake of the Cinderella story and I played the

role of one of the evil step sisters. I love how much this character made me challenge myself as an actor and how much I learned during ﬁlming.

What are the dream movie roles you're looking forward to playing in the future?

I'm deﬁnitely looking forward to starring in an action movie where I’m like an assassin or a superhero. I've always been fascinated by the complexity of such roles and I think it would be really exciting. To get a feel of an African Glam game like Nengi, download the app here to plot your way to stardom.

