It’s widely assumed that sequin brings attention to you wherever you appear but you can appear subtle with this style.

One of the easiest ways to appear classy and luxurious is by rocking sequin. If you want to rock sequin, you have to choose the right style and colour.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington celebrated her birthday in style during the weekend and she stunned in a beautiful sequin dress. The Tolu Bally design was a perfect fit for the Nollywood actress.

She stole everyone’s attention when she walked into her party in this sparkling dress. The design was a shade of trend and sass we always want to see.

Adesua showed off her beautiful skin, from her shoulders right to her back with the sleeveless dress. Adding the thigh-high slit was just perfect for the dress to stay trendy.

The lace spotted under her burst brought a little calm to the look. Braids have never looked so good as she also went bold with the colour choice.

ALSO READ: Glow as a wedding guest in black sequin just like Chioma Goodhair

Adesua always opted for subtle makeup and this was no different. It was just right to go for a nude look since the dress was already pulling attention.