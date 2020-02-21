It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with your outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered.

The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a black sequin. A shimmering vibe wouldn’t be a bad idea in making a fashion statement at your next wedding invite.

From jumpsuits to gowns, Chioma Goodhair inspires us to stay classy when rocking black sequin with her styles. This article will show you some of her looks that would get your attention just like the way it got ours.

1. If you need a dress that highlights details, try this look. The embroidery on this dress is creative and lovely.

You’ll definitely look like a premium babe when you walk into the venue. The dress had one sleeve which also gave the outfit a drip.

The thigh-slit is trendy and adds some sass to the overall look.

2. This is a jumpsuit with a difference. The off-shoulder allowed her to flaunt her flawless skin.

One-sided peplum can never go wrong and the train was the extra you need to stand out at the wedding party.

3. Chioma took sequin to a whole new level as she paired the look with fringe. The dress had all the elements it needed to make her look classy.

From the shuffled tulle at the shoulder to the see-through part fixed at another shoulder, we can’t help but fall in love with this gown.