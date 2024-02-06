7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

Here are some fashion choices that can make you seem taller than you actually are:

Wear short skirts and dresses

The shorter your outfits, the more they create an illusion of height. Don't wear skirts on the knee, you should instead wear skirts below the knees since they will make the most vertically challenged woman look taller.

Carry small bags

To appear taller, avoid big bags and buy bags proportionate to your body size, such as clutches, cross-body purses, and smaller bags. Big bags cause the eye to focus on width rather than height.

Wear a maxi skirts or dresses

Don't believe the misconception that maxi skirts or dresses only look good on tall girls. Wearing a well-cut maxi dress or skirt can make you appear taller, especially if you're short. If you are wearing a long skirt, you can wear it with a tucked-in t-shirt, cropped jacket, and high heeled shoes for maximum vertical appeal.

Monochrome dressing

This chic look can be achieved by dressing in one colour or shades from head to toe. Monochrome dressing is a simple way to instantly heighten oneself, especially when wearing colours like black head-to-toe.

Vertically striped outfits

Vertical stripes can instantly make your body appear longer, especially if you are small and short. Try adding vertically striped short dresses, tops, and playsuits to your wardrobe.

Wear V-neck tops

Wear plunging v-neckline tops to increase your vertical appeal. When shopping for tops, consider including a v-neck in your shopping list. These tops create the illusion of a longer torso, making you appear thinner.

High slits