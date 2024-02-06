7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller
Here’s how to dress to appear taller if you are short:
Recommended articles
Here are some fashion choices that can make you seem taller than you actually are:
Wear short skirts and dresses
The shorter your outfits, the more they create an illusion of height. Don't wear skirts on the knee, you should instead wear skirts below the knees since they will make the most vertically challenged woman look taller.
Carry small bags
To appear taller, avoid big bags and buy bags proportionate to your body size, such as clutches, cross-body purses, and smaller bags. Big bags cause the eye to focus on width rather than height.
Wear a maxi skirts or dresses
Don't believe the misconception that maxi skirts or dresses only look good on tall girls. Wearing a well-cut maxi dress or skirt can make you appear taller, especially if you're short. If you are wearing a long skirt, you can wear it with a tucked-in t-shirt, cropped jacket, and high heeled shoes for maximum vertical appeal.
Monochrome dressing
This chic look can be achieved by dressing in one colour or shades from head to toe. Monochrome dressing is a simple way to instantly heighten oneself, especially when wearing colours like black head-to-toe.
Vertically striped outfits
Vertical stripes can instantly make your body appear longer, especially if you are small and short. Try adding vertically striped short dresses, tops, and playsuits to your wardrobe.
Wear V-neck tops
Wear plunging v-neckline tops to increase your vertical appeal. When shopping for tops, consider including a v-neck in your shopping list. These tops create the illusion of a longer torso, making you appear thinner.
High slits
A gown or skirt with a high slit will definitely make your legs look longer and give you a much more vertical appearance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng