Research reveals 10 fashion mistakes to avoid on Valentine's Day

Hinge reports a 35% surge in dates arranged on Valentine's Day, while Tinder sees a whopping 11.4 million more messages exchanged around the February 14th mark. From securing a date to planning the perfect evening, there's plenty to think about—and one potential dealbreaker you might not consider is your outfit.

To help you avoid fashion missteps and maximise your chances of a second date, a global survey by BestBettingSites.com polled 3,000 people to reveal the biggest fashion mistakes to steer clear of on Valentine's Day.

Here are some outfits that you should avoid on a date:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Full tracksuit/athleisure

Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, tracksuits might be comfy, but they scream "not interested" to 28% of daters.

2. Full designer outfit, head-to-toe

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Full designer labels might impress some, but 25% find them off-putting and flashy.

3. Crocs

Though Crocs are quite popular it turns out 24% of the people polled consider them a dating disaster.

4. Very large sunglasses

Except when it’s extremely sunny, there’s no reason to wear large sunglasses on a date, especially indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Large logos

Pulse Nigeria

This type of outfit is hated by 33.7% of people polled because it’s juvenile and childish.

6. Too tight shirts or tops

Avoid tight clothing. There is nothing as annoying as people who look like they are being choked by their outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. High socks with low trainers

Pulse Nigeria

If you are wearing low trainers, wear low socks, except if you are going to the gym.

8. Ripped skinny jeans

This isn’t 2012, tight ripped jeans are a huge no; instead, wear plain trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Roll-neck tops

Pulse Nigeria

These tops make you look uptight and professional when you should be looking cute on a date.

10. Flared trousers

Though they are in vogue, 15.4% of people polled said they do not want to see their date wearing flared trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT