Research reveals 10 fashion mistakes to avoid on Valentine's Day

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know that 33% of people would say "no thanks" to a second date based on fashion alone?

Head to toe designer is a no[Instagram/cuppymusic]


Hinge reports a 35% surge in dates arranged on Valentine's Day, while Tinder sees a whopping 11.4 million more messages exchanged around the February 14th mark. From securing a date to planning the perfect evening, there's plenty to think about—and one potential dealbreaker you might not consider is your outfit.

To help you avoid fashion missteps and maximise your chances of a second date, a global survey by BestBettingSites.com polled 3,000 people to reveal the biggest fashion mistakes to steer clear of on Valentine's Day.

Here are some outfits that you should avoid on a date:

Don't wear a tracksuit on your date [pinterest]
According to reports, tracksuits might be comfy, but they scream "not interested" to 28% of daters.

2. Full designer outfit, head-to-toe

Head to toe designer is a no[Instagram/cuppymusic]
Full designer labels might impress some, but 25% find them off-putting and flashy.

3. Crocs

Though Crocs are quite popular it turns out 24% of the people polled consider them a dating disaster.

4. Very large sunglasses

Except when it’s extremely sunny, there’s no reason to wear large sunglasses on a date, especially indoors.

5. Large logos

Avoid outfits with large logos [pinterest]
This type of outfit is hated by 33.7% of people polled because it’s juvenile and childish.

6. Too tight shirts or tops

Avoid tight clothing. There is nothing as annoying as people who look like they are being choked by their outfits.

7. High socks with low trainers

Avoid high socks with low trainers [instyle]
If you are wearing low trainers, wear low socks, except if you are going to the gym.

8. Ripped skinny jeans

This isn’t 2012, tight ripped jeans are a huge no; instead, wear plain trousers.

9. Roll-neck tops

Turtleneck shirts should be avoided [zalora]
These tops make you look uptight and professional when you should be looking cute on a date.

10. Flared trousers

Though they are in vogue, 15.4% of people polled said they do not want to see their date wearing flared trousers.

If you want to make your date happy, make sure you avoid wearing any of these outfits.

Research reveals 10 fashion mistakes to avoid on Valentine's Day

